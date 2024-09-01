Ghost 1990 Cast: Meet the Actors of the Classic Horror Film

The super-talented Ghost 1990 cast delivered one of cinema’s most electrifying performances. The movie is still considered a cinematic masterpiece that blends romance, thriller, and supernatural elements into a timeline story. Jerry Zucker directed Ghost as his fourth feature film, and It became an instant classic, earning critical acclaim and immense audience popularity.
Produced with a budget of $22–23 million, Ghost smashed Box Office earnings, grossing $505.7 million to become the highest-grossing film of 1990. Its success was largely attributed to its stellar cast, with each actor delivering a performance that ultimately elevated the movie’s depth and suspense. For movie audiences from the early 90s, looking back with nostalgia, these were the top Ghost 1990 cast and the roles they played.
Patrick Swayze as Sam Wheat
The late Patrick Swayze led the cast of the 1990 Ghost movie. Going into Ghost, Swayze was already a heartthrob to many audiences, thanks in no small part to his performance in the 1987 Dirty Dancing. Patrick Swayze played Sam Wheat, a banker tragically murdered but whose ghost stays stranded on Earth to protect his girlfriend, Molly.
Sam Wheat’s love for Molly drives the film’s entire narrative. However, Patrick Swayze’s charm and charisma in portraying the character made audiences riot for Sam Wheat, even in the afterlife. After a 20-month-long battle with pancreatic cancer, Patrick Swayze died on September 14, 2009, with family at his side.
Demi Moore as Molly Jensen
Actress Demi Moore, who was 27 years old when Ghost was released, played the female lead character, Molly Jensen. Moore’s portrayal of Sam Wheat’s grieving girlfriend is compelling and heart-wrenching. Molly’s anguish over Sam Wheat’s death and her gradual realization that he’s still with her, in spirit, is central to the movie’s plot. The famous pottery scene, set to the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” song, remains one of cinema’s most iconic romantic moments. Although Demi Moore was already a recognizable face in Hollywood, joining the Ghost 1990 cast helped make her one of the industry’s bankable actresses.
Whoopi Goldberg as Oda Mae Brown
Joining the Ghost 1990 cast was sheer luck for Whoopi Goldberg. The actress had also gained popularity before the early 90s. In Ghost, Whoopi Goldberg played Oda Mae Brown. Interestingly, the character is introduced as a fraudulent medium who discovers she can communicate with the dead. Goldberg’s Oda Mae Brown’s character added a perfect blend of humor and heart to the film. Unsurprisingly, Whoopi Goldberg’s performance in Ghost earned the actress her second Academy Award nomination but her first and only win.
Tony Goldwyn as Carl Bruner
Carl Burner is introduced as Sam Wheat’s close friend and co-worker. Carl is later revealed as Ghost’s main antagonist. Actor Tony Goldwyn was cast as Carl Burner. Ghost was Goldwyn’s third feature film. However, his ability to convey Carl Burner’s duplicity and inner turmoil added a layer of tension to the film. Tony Goldwyn’s portrayal is chilling as he effortlessly transitions from a seemingly trustworthy friend to a desperate and dangerous man. Although Sam Wheat’s death wasn’t intentionally planned out, Carl’s willingness to do anything to cover his crimes quickly made the character one of the 90’s most memorable villains.
Vincent Schiavelli as Subway Ghost
Although a minor character, the late Vincent Schiavelli’s portrayal of the Subway Ghost is unforgettable. Schiavelli’s performance is unsettling and poignant, capturing the anger and frustration of a soul trapped between two realms. The Subway Ghost’s brief but impactful presence in the movie adds to its atmosphere of suspense and mystery.
The Subway Ghost teaches Sam Wheat’s ghost how to interact with the physical world, which ultimately adds to the movie’s exploration of the afterlife. If anything, Vincent Schiavelli’s distinctive voice and appearance bring an eerie yet sympathetic quality to the character. Vincent Schiavelli died of lung cancer at his Polizzi Generosa home on December 26, 2005, at the age of 57.
Rick Aviles as Willie Lopez
Willie Lopez is a pivotal character in the 1990 Ghost. The character is introduced as a street criminal responsible for Sam Wheat’s murder. It is later revealed that Carl Burner hires Willie Lopez to steal Sam’s wallet, containing important codes to several important bank accounts. The robbery goes wrong, with Willie fatally shooting Sam. Willie’s character is essential to Ghost’s narrative as his actions catalyze the movie’s plot and reveal the darker undercurrents of greed and betrayal. American stand-up comedian and actor of Puerto Rican descent Rick Aviles breathed life into the short-lived Willie Lopez character. Besides the Ghost 1990 cast, Pulp Fiction was another 90s film with an exceptional cast.
