55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn’t Say “No” To

Love is a magical thing, but even true lovers might need a little nudge to make up their mind for tying the knot with their significant other. If your partner is going to say “yes” to your marriage proposal, the chances are that their reason for doing so is going to be based on more than just how epic the actual proposal idea is.
However, if your partner is still unsure whether to marry you or not, then a creative proposal like one of those listed below might just help to tip the balance. One way or another. Kneeling to one knee and whispering the magic words “Will you marry me?” does not cut it to this fun proposal ideas list. From a customized Monopoly game and a cornfield message to an epic ring carrier dolphin, this inspiration tally compiled by Bored Panda, will make you realize that whatever fantastic thing you were planning to do…well, it probably wasn’t as amazing as you thought.
#1 Adorable Proposal Flipbook
Image source: etsy.com
#2 Runner Buddy Proposed To His Runner Girlfriend At The End Of A Run. This Was The Gps He Showed When They Ended At The Spot Of Their First Date
Image source: HankHillPropaneAndPropaneAccessories
#3 My Question On The Eye Piece, And She Said Yes. She Is My Best Friend And Wife To Be. The Moon Of My Life
Image source: Davisito44
#4 Will You Marry Me?
Image source: henfruit
#5 Umbrella Bridge Proposal
Image source: Justin Rudy
#6 Proposal Using Custom-Made Monopoly Board With Secret Compartment
Image source: Justin Lebon
#7 Be My Player Two (Mario Themed Proposal)
Image source: reddit.com
#8 My Cousin Is A Sweet, Hard-Working Farm Boy. He Pulled Off A Rather Impressive Proposal
Image source: Abbby_M
#9 All The Effort The Dolphin Put In For This Proposal, And She Still Goes For The Other Guy
Image source: unicorneddonkeys
#10 Share A Coke Marriage Proposal
Image source: Donnie McGilvray
#11 Extreme Proposal: Guy Falls Off The Building
Image source: thecalgarian1
#12 A Pride And Prejudice Engagement
Image source: imgur.com
#13 Kinder Surprise Proposal
Image source: twoplus.us
#14 My Friend Proposed To His Girlfriend With Custom Cards Against Humanity Cards
Image source: Burbada
#15 Pokemon Proposal
#16 Proposal At Ocean Beach (San Francisco)
Image source: sfwhatup
#17 “Up!” Themed Proposal
Image source: Michael Scicolone
#18 Guy Hides Marriage Proposal In Every Photo With His Girlfriend For Months
Image source: Ray Smith
#19 Proposial With A Magical Doctor Who Box
#20 For A True Harry Potter Fan
Image source: trehlo
#21 My Friend Proposed While Tandem Wakesurfing. She Totally Didn’t Expect That
Image source: emliv
#22 Harry Potter Themed Proposal
Image source: Anthony Albano
#23 Nerdy Proposal
Image source: imgur.com
#24 Sand Sculpture Proposal
#25 Sith Engagement
Image source: Maticus146
#26 I Proposed To My Girlfriend Last December In Disneyland. I Made Her Carry Her Ring Box Around All Day
Image source: twosixtyone
#27 Marriage Proposal At 10,000 Feet In The Air
Image source: reclaimingrequiem
#28 So My Buddy Proposed To His Girlfriend Last Night
Image source: FinePrint1612
#29 Check Yes/No
Image source: blouinartinfo.com
#30 How To Propose To An X-Ray Tech
Image source: imgur.com
#31 Geology Major’s Proposal: We Went Geode Mining For Our Anniversary And This Is Where I Hid The Engagement Ring For My Girlfriend
Image source: MrDNA86
#32 I Get To Marry My Best Friend In 4 Days. This Was How I Proposed
Image source: BravesB
#33 Star Wars Lego Proposal
Image source: imgur.com
#34 My Girlfriend And I Like Having Friends Over For Game Night. This Friday I Proposed And This Was My Pictionary-Perfect Proposal
Image source: justmli
#35 The Bill For Lunch
#36 This Is How My Scientist Brother Proposed To His Girlfriend
Image source: GravyLord
#37 3 Years Ago, My Husband Proposed During A Game Night
Image source: missnumismatist
#38 I Made A Custom Wedding Ring And Box For My Girlfriend Just Recently And Proposed To Her While We Were Out Doing One Of Her Favorite Things!
Image source: Shalamster
#39 My Boyfriend Got All Our Family Members To Hold Up A Letter, And Hid The Pictures Around Our House As A Scavenger Hunt
Image source: darthlacey
#40 Star Wars Meme-Themed Proposal
#41 I Built My Important Message To Kirsten Using Lego Bricks. She Said Yes
Image source: Garrett Belmont
#42 Scuba Diving Proposal
#43 Man Proposed To Girlfriend In Special Washington Post Crossword
Image source: Washington Post
#44 Mario Themed Proposal
#45 Pharmacists Engagement
Image source: ganchaguas
#46 My Best Friend Proposed To His Girlfriend While She Was Mid-Climb!
Image source: Dr_Gardner
#47 A Cheesy Engagement
Image source: Nathan546
#48 Proposing When Diving
Image source: howheasked
#49 Amazing Frozen-Themed Marriage Proposal
Image source: medavia.co.uk
#50 Start Trek Themed Proposal
#51 My Fiance Proposed Using A Table Topics Card He Altered While Having Dinner
#52 Lego Proposal
#53 Weekend With Girlfriend Best Friends, While Taking A Picture Far Away With A Super Zoom Camera
#54 Lego Advent Calendar With Lego “us” Proposal On 12/13/14
#55 I’ll Take That As A Yes!
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#56 A Marriage Proposal In Space
Image source: youtube.com
