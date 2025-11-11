55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn’t Say “No” To

Love is a magical thing, but even true lovers might need a little nudge to make up their mind for tying the knot with their significant other. If your partner is going to say “yes” to your marriage proposal, the chances are that their reason for doing so is going to be based on more than just how epic the actual proposal idea is.

However, if your partner is still unsure whether to marry you or not, then a creative proposal like one of those listed below might just help to tip the balance. One way or another. Kneeling to one knee and whispering the magic words “Will you marry me?” does not cut it to this fun proposal ideas list. From a customized Monopoly game and a cornfield message to an epic ring carrier dolphin, this inspiration tally compiled by Bored Panda, will make you realize that whatever fantastic thing you were planning to do…well, it probably wasn’t as amazing as you thought.

#1 Adorable Proposal Flipbook

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: etsy.com

#2 Runner Buddy Proposed To His Runner Girlfriend At The End Of A Run. This Was The Gps He Showed When They Ended At The Spot Of Their First Date

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: HankHillPropaneAndPropaneAccessories

#3 My Question On The Eye Piece, And She Said Yes. She Is My Best Friend And Wife To Be. The Moon Of My Life

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: Davisito44

#4 Will You Marry Me?

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: henfruit

#5 Umbrella Bridge Proposal

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: Justin Rudy

#6 Proposal Using Custom-Made Monopoly Board With Secret Compartment

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: Justin Lebon

#7 Be My Player Two (Mario Themed Proposal)

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: reddit.com

#8 My Cousin Is A Sweet, Hard-Working Farm Boy. He Pulled Off A Rather Impressive Proposal

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: Abbby_M

#9 All The Effort The Dolphin Put In For This Proposal, And She Still Goes For The Other Guy

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: unicorneddonkeys

#10 Share A Coke Marriage Proposal

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: Donnie McGilvray

#11 Extreme Proposal: Guy Falls Off The Building

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: thecalgarian1

#12 A Pride And Prejudice Engagement

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: imgur.com

#13 Kinder Surprise Proposal

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: twoplus.us

#14 My Friend Proposed To His Girlfriend With Custom Cards Against Humanity Cards

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: Burbada

#15 Pokemon Proposal

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

#16 Proposal At Ocean Beach (San Francisco)

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: sfwhatup

#17 “Up!” Themed Proposal

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: Michael Scicolone

#18 Guy Hides Marriage Proposal In Every Photo With His Girlfriend For Months

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: Ray Smith

#19 Proposial With A Magical Doctor Who Box

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

#20 For A True Harry Potter Fan

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: trehlo

#21 My Friend Proposed While Tandem Wakesurfing. She Totally Didn’t Expect That

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: emliv

#22 Harry Potter Themed Proposal

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: Anthony Albano

#23 Nerdy Proposal

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: imgur.com

#24 Sand Sculpture Proposal

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

#25 Sith Engagement

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: Maticus146

#26 I Proposed To My Girlfriend Last December In Disneyland. I Made Her Carry Her Ring Box Around All Day

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: twosixtyone

#27 Marriage Proposal At 10,000 Feet In The Air

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: reclaimingrequiem

#28 So My Buddy Proposed To His Girlfriend Last Night

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: FinePrint1612

#29 Check Yes/No

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: blouinartinfo.com

#30 How To Propose To An X-Ray Tech

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: imgur.com

#31 Geology Major’s Proposal: We Went Geode Mining For Our Anniversary And This Is Where I Hid The Engagement Ring For My Girlfriend

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: MrDNA86

#32 I Get To Marry My Best Friend In 4 Days. This Was How I Proposed

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: BravesB

#33 Star Wars Lego Proposal

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: imgur.com

#34 My Girlfriend And I Like Having Friends Over For Game Night. This Friday I Proposed And This Was My Pictionary-Perfect Proposal

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: justmli

#35 The Bill For Lunch

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

#36 This Is How My Scientist Brother Proposed To His Girlfriend

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: GravyLord

#37 3 Years Ago, My Husband Proposed During A Game Night

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: missnumismatist

#38 I Made A Custom Wedding Ring And Box For My Girlfriend Just Recently And Proposed To Her While We Were Out Doing One Of Her Favorite Things!

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: Shalamster

#39 My Boyfriend Got All Our Family Members To Hold Up A Letter, And Hid The Pictures Around Our House As A Scavenger Hunt

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: darthlacey

#40 Star Wars Meme-Themed Proposal

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

#41 I Built My Important Message To Kirsten Using Lego Bricks. She Said Yes

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: Garrett Belmont

#42 Scuba Diving Proposal

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

#43 Man Proposed To Girlfriend In Special Washington Post Crossword

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: Washington Post

#44 Mario Themed Proposal

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

#45 Pharmacists Engagement

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: ganchaguas

#46 My Best Friend Proposed To His Girlfriend While She Was Mid-Climb!

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: Dr_Gardner

#47 A Cheesy Engagement

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source:  Nathan546

#48 Proposing When Diving

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: howheasked

#49 Amazing Frozen-Themed Marriage Proposal

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: medavia.co.uk

#50 Start Trek Themed Proposal

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

#51 My Fiance Proposed Using A Table Topics Card He Altered While Having Dinner

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

#52 Lego Proposal

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

#53 Weekend With Girlfriend Best Friends, While Taking A Picture Far Away With A Super Zoom Camera

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

#54 Lego Advent Calendar With Lego “us” Proposal On 12/13/14

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

#55 I’ll Take That As A Yes!

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#56 A Marriage Proposal In Space

55 Creative Proposals That You Couldn&#8217;t Say &#8220;No&#8221; To

Image source: youtube.com

