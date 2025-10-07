Prove You’re A True 1980s Movie Expert: Identify 30 Films From Their Most Famous Scenes

by

The ’80s brought out movies that somehow never get old. Those sci-fi adventures that felt ahead of their time. Teen comedies that made us rethink what real love looks like. And of course, horror & action films that became instant classics. Well, let’s be real – they were also awkward, weird, unrealistic, and a bit over the top. But that’s exactly what makes them stand out today!

In this quiz, you’ll get a look at 30 scenes from all kinds of ’80s movies. Your job is simple – figure out which film the scene comes from.

Let’s see how well you remember this era! 🎬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Prove You’re A True 1980s Movie Expert: Identify 30 Films From Their Most Famous Scenes

Image credits: cottonbro studio

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What We Learned from The Pokemon Journeys: The Series Trailer
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2020
Is Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy “The Godfather for Superheroes?”
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2021
Schitt's Creek
Schitt’s Creek Season 1 Episode 11 Review: “Little Sister”
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2015
Reverie
TVOvermind’s May 2018 Calendar: Your Guide To Every New Show Premiering This Month
3 min read
May, 9, 2018
Why We’ll Be Checking Out Josh Hartnett Led Series “The Fear Index”
3 min read
May, 1, 2021
Hey Pandas, What’s An “Unreasonable” Fear To Most People, But Not To You?
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.