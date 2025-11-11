30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

by

Stairs are probably the last thing that would come to mind if someone were to ask you about potentially interesting creative photography subjects, but these spiral and helical staircase designs beg to differ. They are standing proof that, with the right perspective, even a set of stairs can make for absolutely beautiful photos.

Most of these architecture photography shots owe their appeal to these staircases’ hypnotizing spiral forms. Spiral stair designs are appreciated by architects and designers for the extraordinary columns of space that they can create and for their dynamic forms. Technically, however, most in these cool photos are helical stairs, not spiral – true spiral stairs must revolve around a central point, while helical stairs revolve at a set distance from a central point.

The historical applications of spiral stairs are also quite interesting. Have you ever noticed that the spiral staircases in castles or castle towers almost always turn clockwise (from the ascending person’s point of view)? They were designed this way so that defending soldiers would have the advantage when confronted inside of a spiral staircase. Ascending attacking soldiers would have no room to swing their (usually right-handed) weapons while defending soldiers would have room to swing or to stab blindly around the spiral staircase’s central column.

Now, scroll down below and check for yourself the beautiful views that helical staircases can create!

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits:  Philipp Götze

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Naoto Tsujimoto

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Matthias Haker

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Philipp Gotze

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Lucas Portee

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: iwillbehomesoon

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Nattapol Pornsalnuwat

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Renate Dodell

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Matthias Haker

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Izidor Gasperlin

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Matthias Haker

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Matthias Haker

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Laszlo Gal

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Guillaume Rio

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Matthias Haker

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Vincent Spanneut

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Tony Antoniou

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Matthias Haker

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Matthias Haker

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Gabriel (BIEL)

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Matthias Haker

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Javier Sanchez

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Beno Saradzic

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Matthias Haker

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Joe@plasmatico

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Ryan C. Anderson

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Eric Dufour

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Carsten Heyer

30 Mesmerizing Examples of Spiral Staircase Photography

Image credits: Iain Blake

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet Garfi, The World’s Angriest Cat
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“People of Earth” Season 2 Premiere: What to Expect
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2017
Nicole Polizzi AKA “Snooki” Inspires Legislation Bill For University Speaker Fees
3 min read
Mar, 23, 2017
Frasier
Frasier Season 1 Episode 21 Review: “Travels with Martin”
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2015
Which “Total Drama Island” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2022
The Almighty Johnsons 1.01 Review: “It’s a Kind of Birthday Present”
3 min read
Jul, 12, 2014
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.