40 Unfortunate Designs By People Who Had No Clue What They Were Doing, As Shared By This Online Group

Design follows us everywhere we go — from billboards, ads, and signs we see while driving down the road to pretty much everything in our kitchen cabinets. It’s an integral part of life that should make everything easier. If it’s any good. Because the sad truth is that very few design concepts are actually great. Far too many creators make glaringly obvious mistakes that stand out like a sore thumb, turning a blind eye to user experience, logic, aesthetics, and common sense as a whole.

But believe it or not, most of these cringe-worthy fails are not full-blown disasters of epic proportions, but rather… disappointing attempts that are almost begging to be poked fun at. So allow us to introduce you to one entertaining corner of Reddit, which seems to be still growing, called ‘Unfortunate Design’. This online community features an impressive collection of not exactly bad, but plain under par solutions that are bound to raise some eyebrows.

Below, our team at Bored Panda has gathered a list of some of the most regrettable examples of “when the design is just not right,” so continue scrolling to check them all out! Be sure to upvote the pictures that made your inner critic all fired up and ready to go, and let us know in the comments which of these were your least favorite.

Psst! After you’re done, treat yourself to some more horrendous design madness from our previous posts here and here.

#1 Was Lincoln Really The Best Example For A Movie Theater?

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Marketing Lesson

Image source: littletear

#3 Very, Very Unlucky

Image source: frostmonsters2

#4 Design Of A College Building

Image source: cowslayer7890

#5 That’s Either A Sick Joke Or A Sales Ploy😂

Image source: PammyRich

#6 3f Arts

Image source: GooseMeBro

#7 How Many More Times Will I Think The Bread Bag Is Suffering From Condensation?!

Image source: mashed_potatoes_yas

#8 From “Love Dachshunds” – Promoted Ad On Reddit

Image source: musicallyunbalanced

#9 This Wheelchair Logo

Image source: IrvingIV

#10 This Oddly Shaped Pool

Image source: FishManGuy

#11 This Is Actually A Much Enjoyed Korean Drink

Image source: Waste_Wolverine5665

#12 Menu Holders Suggesting A Questionable Diet

Image source: tizlaylor

#13 What

Image source: ajcapes

#14 2meirl4meirl

Image source: reddit.com

#15 The Amount Of Characters Makes It Seem Like Canada Is Funding Coronavirus

Image source: thescronchofdeath

#16 Someone Has A Sense Of Humor

Image source: EAVMommy

#17 Youtube’s Character Limit On TV App

Image source: psychicowl

#18 Oh No

Image source: TheJG_Rubiks64

#19 This Book Abbreviating “Pumpkin Pie”

Image source: Mitty_Kitty_Cat

#20 When Your Company Name Becomes Slang For Vagina 20 Years After You Start It

Image source: ActuallyBlur

#21 This Unfortunate Choice Of Name For A Nut Butter… They Didn’t Think This One Out

Image source: rasputinriver

#22 Seriously Tho

Image source: Olalafafa

#23 The Best Flavor If You Are Shrek

Image source: fren_doggo

#24 Sign At Universal Grad Bash Implies A Very Different Kind Of Party

Image source: JCBAwesomist

#25 I’m Lost And You’re Not Helping

Image source: minimand

#26 On My Plane Ride Back Home

Image source: CarolineLuvsU

#27 Spider-Man, What Are You Doing

Image source: FeeshuChan

#28 Gym’s Recent Renovation = Inspirational Quote Gone Wrong

Image source: bettercalljess

#29 I Always See This On The Way Home And I Just Think, ‘Damn, Thats An Unfortunate Name For A Funeral Service’

Image source: Louisgarden23

#30 What An Interesting Name For A Parking Space

Image source: JeikuFurame

#31 Oh No

Image source: KinglyBoiiiiii

#32 Unfortunate Lettering

Image source: iwhispermeow

#33 Found This In Work 🤣🤣

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Unfortunate Spelling In This Simple Diagram

Image source: nugtz

#35 Unfortunate Initials For The Company

Image source: TopDoot

#36 My What?

Image source: Tequi_LaMockingbird

#37 The Most Unfortunately Named Garden Tool ~ever~

Image source: TheWholesomeViking

#38 Kpop Group Dreamcatcher’s Infortunate Merch Design

Image source: Yves10inchesstrap

#39 Was Browsing Through Snapchat When I Saw This Gem

Image source: dorklork15

#40 That’s A Tough Break On The Name Of Your Restaurant

Image source: opgary

