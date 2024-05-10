Nathan Jones: Exploring the Ex-Wrestler’s Movie Roles

Since retiring as a professional wrestler, Nathan Jones has appeared in several more movies. He is famous for teaming with The Undertaker on WWE’s SmackDown and once winning the World Wrestling All-Stars’ WWA World Heavyweight Championship. Nathan Jones retired in 2005.
Besides his record as a pro wrestler, Nathan Jones has credits as a strongman and powerlifting champion. Jones has since joined the growing list of wrestlers-turned-actors. Although he’s yet to land a lead role in films, Nathan Jones has played several iconic villain and muscle guy roles in movies. With a towering height of 2.11 meters, these are the top Nathan Jones Movies that have defined his career as an actor.
First Strike
The Jackie Chan-led Hong Kong action comedy First Strike was Nathan Jones’ film acting debut. Unsurprisingly, he was cast in a minor role as a Hitman. At the time, Jones was still a professional wrestler. Although a minor role, First Strike gave Jones a small amount of fame. In 1996, Jackie Chan and his movies were internationally popular. Jones’s character’s fight scene with Jackie Chan in First Strike stood out, especially because of the height difference between the two actors.
Troy
Although he appeared in an Australian science fiction television children’s film in 1997, Nathan Jones’ next feature film appearance was in Troy (2004). The Wolfgang Petersen-directed historical war film was the eighth highest-grossing film of 2004. If anything, that shows the level of exposure Nathan Jones received from starring in Troy. Interestingly, although also cast in a minor role, Jones’ character appears in an epic fight at the movie’s start.
Cast as Boagrius, his character represents the Ruler of Sicily, who fights against King Agamemnon. With Brad Pitt’s Achilles character representing the Greeks, the character’s strength is introduced in the movie after he skillfully evades Boagrius and kills him in front of everyone. The scene is one of the most memorable in Troy. After defeating Jones’ character, Achilles shouts the iconic line, “Is there no one else!” to the Sicilian army.
Fearless
Adding to his movie credit for working with A-list actors, Nathan Jones also shared the screen with the famous Chinese-born Singaporean martial artist and actor Jet Li. In the 2006 movie Fearless, Jones was cast as the American wrestler Hercules O’Brien. Fearless was loosely based on the life of Chinese martial artist Huo Yuanjia, played by Jet Li. Looking to restore China’s pride, Huo Yuanjia challenges foreign fighters in a publicized tournament.
The Condemned
The next year, Nathan Jones returned to the big screen as one of ten convicts placed on an island to fight for their survival and freedom. He joins the cast in a supporting role as Petr Raudsep. In The Condemned, Jones shares the screen with fellow retired pro wrestler Steve Austin. Known for his trademark fight scene with the movie’s protagonist, Jones also fights with Steve Austin’s Jack Conrad’s character. Jones’ Petr gets thrown off a cliff as his ankle bomb detonates mid-air.
Conan the Barbarian
The Jason Momoa-led Conan the Barbarian in 2011 was a critical and commercial flop. However, as a high-budget movie, it still counts as a major film in Hollywood. Nathan Jones was cast as Ahkun and had to wear a full-bodied costume. Thanks to his towering height, it was easy for audiences to pick out his character in the midst of all the other barbarian characters recklessly running around the screen.
Mad Max Movies
Undoubtedly, the Mad Max movies have been Nathan Jones most popular works on the big screen. Thanks, in no small part, to their success. Nathan Jones is cast as Rictus Erectus, Immortan Joe’s muscular, low-IQ son. Although Jones’ character is killed in Mad Max: Fury Road, he reprises the role in the 2024 spin-off/prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.
The Scorpion King: Book of Souls
The Scorpion King: Book of Souls had a direct-to-video release and was the fifth and final installment in The Scorpion King film series. It was the first time Nathan Jones appeared in an unrecognizable role in a feature-length film, covered in a prosthetic suit from top to bottom. Jones was cast as Enkidu, the protector of Memtep’s daughter Amina. Despite not being reviewed by mainstream critics, The Scorpion King: Book of Souls received mostly negative reviews from critics and audiences.
Mortal Kombat
Nathan Jones made a cameo as a Russian fighter pilot in the 2019 Hobbs & Shaw. In 2021, Jones had more screen time portraying Reiko in the Mortal Kombat film series reboot movie. Jones plays one of the movie’s secondary villains, with his character being Shao Kahn’s army general and Shang Tsung’s (Chin Han) minion. Reviews were generally mixed to average, but it was a success at the Box Office.
Ricky Stanicky
A more recent appearance in a movie is in the 2024 comedy Ricky Stanicky. The movie starred Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, and Andrew Santino, who played close childhood friends who grew up together. It also cast John Cena and William H. Macy in supporting roles. Nathan Jones was cast as Big Ben, one of two thugs trailing John Cena's character throughout the movie. The thugs are later revealed as bodyguards looking to serve Cena's character a cease-and-desist letter.