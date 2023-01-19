Home
Movies
Troy: An Underrated Gem From Wolfgang Petersen

Troy: An Underrated Gem From Wolfgang Petersen

41 mins ago

credit: Troy

When movie fans talk about Brad Pitt’s best movies, they might not mention 2004’s Troy. It’s a bit understandable, considering the man does have far more notable movies on his resume. Now Pitt can play just about any kind of role, but he is an underrated action star. If you need more convincing, please go watch Bullet Train. However, the 2004 epic historical war movie gave him the chance to play Achilles, one of the central characters in Homer’s Iliad. If you’re a fan of the action movies where everyone is swinging swords, you’ll enjoy Pitt’s Achilles running through people.

The funny thing is, Brad Pitt himself has admitted that he wasn’t very happy with how Troy turned out. In his own words, he was basically coerced into starring in it. Although that may be the case, Pitt was able to give a good performance for a movie he wasn’t too thrilled about being in. And if you ask me, he totally killed every scene he was in.

Troy Has a Really Impressive Ensemble Cast

The cast also included Eric Bana as Trojan prince Hector and Orlando Bloom as his younger brother, Paris. And as for the king of Troy, the legendary Peter O’Toole played king Priam. For the record, O’Toole wasn’t too happy about the film either, but unlike Pitt, he wasn’t so subtle about his negative feelings about it. The large ensemble cast goes beyond them, however, as it includes Brian Cox as Agamemnon, Brendan Gleeson as Menelaus, Garret Hedlund as Patroclus, Diane Kruger as Helen, and Sean Bean as Odysseus. And guess what? Troy is one of the few films Sean Bean has appeared in where he did not die at the end, more interestingly, he was among the very few characters who didn’t die at the end of Troy.

It Shows Wolfgang Petersen at his Best

Troy was directed by late director Wolfgang Petersen, who sadly passed away in 2022. Petersen built a rather impressive body of work; as a German-born film director, he began making films in Germany, with the 1981 submarine war film Das Boot becoming one of his best. Beyond Troy, Petersen has made several other American films, including In the Line of Fire, The Perfect Storm, Outbreak, and one of the best action films ever, Air Force One. The last American film he made was Poseidon back in 2006, although that isn’t considered to be one of his better films.

The last Wolfgang Petersen movie was a German crime comedy movie called Vier gegen die Bank, or “Four Against the Bank”, in English. He has made a name for himself in both America and in Germany and that will forever be a part of his legacy. As for his actual movies, it is fair to say that basically all directors will make at least one movie that fans will generally dislike. That is the case for all directors, even the most famous ones. For the case of Wolfgang Petersen, Troy is unfortunately one of those movies that fans consider to be one of his weaker ones. Is that a fair assessment? Well, Troy is certainly not his worst film, but it’s also far from being his best. It has its fanbase, which I’m included in, and I do believe it deserves the fanbase.

credit: Troy

Did You Know Troy Was Oscar-Nominated?

For the criticism is gets, it should be noted that it was an Oscar-nominated movie. It should be no surprise that the category it was nominated for was Best Costume Design. It would lose to The Aviator, but that shouldn’t take away from the incredible work that was done on Troy.

If you’re a history buff, I think you should appreciate how the costume and production designers were dedicated to making ancient Troy and Greece look as real as possible. In the film, 50,000 Greeks were invading the ancient titular city, which meant the whole country was sailing off to war. With so many different Greeks, the crew had to make a variety of costumes for them. From Achilles’ Myrmidons, to the warriors of Sparta, Thessaly, Ithaca, and Mycenae, all of the Greek warriors hailing from different parts of the land were distinguished by their different uniforms.

And as for the soldiers of Troy themselves, they were all dressed in the same golden armor that symbolized their status as the protectors of the city. At one point, we got to see the elite Trojan guard, the Apollonians, enter battle with their distinguishable wingtips on their helmets. Now this does take place in ancient Greece, and what made the soldiers stand out was the fact that not every soldier had big armor. In fact, hardly any of them wore heavy armor. That was something that would be forged in later centuries during the medieval times. Troy portrays many soldiers, especially the archers, wearing light armor that exposes much of their skin.

Orlando Bloom and Diane Kruger in Troy An Underrated Gem From Wolfgang Petersen

credit: Troy

A+ for Authenticity

We should indeed appreciate how the crew did their homework and made the setting and the characters look authentic. Since the whole swords and sandals genre is rather rare in movies these days, it’s an even rarer treat that we get to enjoy these kind of movies. It got a lot of flak for not staying totally faithful to Homer’s Iliad, but honestly, how many movie adaptations stay completely faithful to the book roots? Not very many. Fans of the book may not like it, but for what it is, Troy was a very fun and very entertaining movie. If anything, it should be considered an underrated gem in Petersen’s filmography.

What are your thoughts? Do you think Troy is underrated or would you rather forget about it?

Related Posts
Here’s How You Make the Peking Duck from “A Christmas Story”
December 27, 2017
Is It Even Possible For a New Alien Movie to Work?
September 11, 2020
The 12 Best One-on-One Fights in Movies
February 22, 2016
Star Wars Finally Earns Back What Disney Spent to Buy Lucasfilm in 2012
December 30, 2017
Johnny Cash Documentary Film to Chronicle Folsom Prison Concert
January 17, 2018
Marvel vs. DC: Which Movie Universe Has The Brighter Future?
August 19, 2020

About The Author

David Martinez
More from this Author

David Martinez is a freelance writer with an associate of applied science degree from Tribeca Flashpoint College. He is a former contributor for the privately owned production company, Dark Catt Studios, and the video game journalism site known as Gameskinny. He wrote numerous articles for them, including guides, opinion pieces, top ten lists, reviews, and any kind of news related to video games. He currently lives in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Abbott Elementary Officially Renewed For Season Three
Netflix Cancels Adult Animated Series Inside Job
1923 Harrison Ford facts
Four Surprising Facts You Didn’t Know About Harrison Ford in 1923
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Invincible Season 2
Prime Video’s Invincible Season 2 Is Scheduled To Be Released In 2023
Troy An Underrated Gem From Wolfgang Petersen
Troy: An Underrated Gem From Wolfgang Petersen
Resident Evil Milla Jovovich Movies
What Order To Watch The Resident Evil Movies
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
5 Mutants We’d Like to See in the MCU
10 Interesting Things About Danielle Harris 
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 & Adam Warlock (Will Poulter)
Adam Warlock Poses A Whole New Problem For The Guardians Of The Galaxy
Exciting Game To Anime Adaptations To Check Out
Piccolo is Just as Ruthless as a Hero
Grandma’s Boy is Still a Classic
Ash Ketchum Will No Longer Be The Face Of Pokemon