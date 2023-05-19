Since his breakthrough role as Aquaman, Jason Momoa has become a sought-after actor known for his rugged charm, imposing presence, and impressive range. His performance as the King of Atlantis in the standalone Aquaman movie further cemented his status as a bankable star who can carry a blockbuster franchise.
Momoa’s physicality and screen presence have made him a popular choice for action roles, and his experience playing warriors and fighters have demonstrated his ability to deliver intense and memorable performances. However, Momoa has also showcased his versatility as an actor with roles in the drama series Frontier and the post-apocalyptic thriller The Bad Batch, proving that he can handle a range of genres and tones. Now, with the highly anticipated sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom set to release in December 2023, Momoa’s star power is only set to rise. And while he’s already made a splash in the DC Extended Universe, fans can’t help but wonder what Momoa’s next move will be in the world of superhero movies.
1. Sentry
The Sentry is a superhero of epic proportions, complete with a tragic backstory and a fascinating character arc. The Sentry first appeared in The Sentry #1 in 2000. Created by writer Paul Jenkins and artist Jae Lee, the Sentry is a character who was created to be a forgotten hero from the early days of Marvel Comics. Jason Momoa’s formidable presence would be a perfect fit for this larger-than-life character. His previous performances showcase his ability to embody complex roles, making him an excellent choice to bring the Sentry to life on screen. Momoa’s imposing physique would enable him to physically embody the Sentry’s extraordinary abilities, while his trademark intensity would capture the character’s explosive nature. The Sentry’s mental health struggles and inner turmoil are a significant aspect of his character, and Momoa’s emotional range would allow him to authentically convey these aspects of the character. On top of that, the Sentry’s unpredictability requires an actor who can deliver a sense of danger and instability convincingly, and Momoa has the talent to pull this off with ease. The gist of it, casting Momoa as the Sentry in the MCU would be a wise choice, as he has the charisma, physicality, and acting chops to deliver a truly memorable performance.
2. The Hood
In the pages of Marvel Comics, one of the most interesting and formidable villains is known for his ability to manipulate dark magic. Created by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Kyle Hotz in 2002, this character has been a staple of the Marvel universe ever since. Dubbed as The Hood, he is a villain who is both cunning and dangerous, with a unique set of abilities that make him a truly memorable opponent. He gains his powers from a demon, which he uses to commit crimes and take over criminal organizations. Jason Momoa’s enigmatic appeal would make him a perfect candidate to take on the role of this charismatic antagonist. His rough-hewn features and imposing build would effortlessly channel the Hood’s menacing presence. Momoa’s undeniable magnetism and talent for playing anti-heroes would lend depth and complexity to the Hood’s character. His innate charm could add an unexpected dimension to the villain, making him a multifaceted character to watch. Momoa’s natural charisma could make the Hood’s malevolence all the more insidious, adding an extra layer of danger to the character.
3. Bushman
With his violent tendencies and lack of conscience, it’s no wonder that Moon Knight has such a difficult time with his arch-nemesis, the mercenary known as Bushman. The two have a long and complicated history, marked by betrayal, bloodshed, and a mutual hatred that runs deep. As one of the most brutal and ruthless villains in the Marvel Comics universe, Bushman is a formidable adversary for any hero to face. Bushman first appeared in Moon Knight #1 in 1980, created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin. With his prior experience portraying warriors and fighters, Jason Momoa would be an ideal choice to take on this challenging role. His commanding presence and knack for intensity would enable him to imbue the character with an unparalleled level of ferocity and savagery. Momoa’s physical prowess and battle-honed skills would allow him to embody the brutality and cunning of Bushman effortlessly. His past portrayals of tough, no-nonsense characters demonstrate his ability to deliver powerful and memorable performances. With Momoa at the helm, Bushman could become a formidable opponent for any hero, a master manipulator of the darkest kind.
4. Jack O’Lantern
Jack O’Lantern may not have the same recognition as some of Marvel’s other villains, but he’s a distinctive and memorable character nonetheless. Created by writer Tom DeFalco and artist Steve Ditko in 1981, and his signature pumpkin-shaped helmet sets him apart from other villains. Jack O’Lantern has also been a member of the villainous Sinister Six. Jason Momoa’s physicality and screen presence would make him an ideal candidate for this role. His penchant for bringing depth and complexity to his performances would make Jack O’Lantern a more intriguing and nuanced antagonist. Momoa’s range as an actor could add depth to the character, giving him a backstory and motivations that make him more than just a two-dimensional villain. Not only that, Momoa’s on-screen intensity would also make Jack O’Lantern a more formidable opponent for any hero. His commanding presence and rugged good looks would effortlessly capture the essence of the character.
5. Puck
At first glance, Puck may seem like an unlikely role for the imposing and ruggedly handsome Jason Momoa. However, the character’s unique blend of fighting skills and humor would provide an interesting challenge for the actor. Puck is a skilled fighter with an acrobatic fighting style, and Momoa’s background in dance and martial arts would make him a great fit for the role. Apart from that, Puck’s wit and humor could also offer a refreshing change of pace for Momoa, who has often portrayed more serious and intense characters in the past. This role would be a great opportunity for him to showcase his range as an actor, particularly his comedic chops. Jason Momoa has demonstrated a natural charisma and humor in interviews and public appearances, and it would be exciting to see him bring that energy to a role like Puck.
