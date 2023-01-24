Jason Momoa is teasing a big secret for the DCU. Unfortunately, people don’t get to know what it is yet. It is easy to understand that Peter Safran and James Gunn want to announce things when they’re ready. It sounds like Momoa is ready to take on whatever the secret is.
Many people are ready to hear that Momoa will be taking on the role of Lobo in the DCU. It’s fair to say that he has the look and acting ability. Some folks would rather see David Harbour in this role, but at the moment, it’s uncertain what’s going to happen. All that is known is that Jason Momoa’s excitement usually means that something interesting is going to happen.
The DCU is about to undergo a lot of changes, and it’s fair to think that a lot will happen that people aren’t expecting. But with the onset of a younger group of actors to play several of the main characters, one can expect that Aquaman will experience a change as well.
But who he’s going to play in the upcoming DCU is getting everyone excited. Hopefully, the fans will get to find out what’s going on sooner rather than later.
Momoa could crush it as Lobo
There are a few actors that could possibly take on this role, but Momoa is already in the DCU. It makes sense to utilize the talent that’s already there rather than find someone else. But there is still an argument for bringing someone else in. Of course, it’s still interesting to think of who else he could play.
His attitude in several movies makes a case for his role as Lobo. From Bullet to the Head with Sylvester Stallone to Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, he knows how to act tough. His role as Aquaman is also enough to make a case for this role.
The fact is that Momoa just looks like a tough individual, even if he is reported to be kind of a nice guy. He can turn on the act and start growling as he needs to in order to make a role work. Lobo sounds like the perfect character for him.
Who’s taking over Aquaman is an interesting thought
It’s not tough to remember that Momoa’s casting for Aquaman was enough to surprise a lot of people. For many years, Aquaman was represented as a blond-haired Caucasian male. Momoa’s placement as this hero wasn’t a disappointment, but it was a surprise. Thinking about who would take on this role and whether they would be a Caucasian or a person of color is interesting since the role is fairly open.
Wondering who could take on this role and be effective is another matter. Jason has managed to crush this role in a few ways, not the least of which is bringing his own style to the character. It’s very possible to think that someone else could do the same thing, but it’s still a question of who is worth the risk.
Seeing Momoa as any other character feels awkward
There are bound to be a few others characters that he could take on. But it’s hard to guess who they might be. One thing that is certain is that he does need to be used as a strong and even savage character. That’s why Lobo feels so accurate, as this role would require him to do exactly what he’s done before and even more of it.
But there are other big, savage characters that he could possibly portray. The upside is that he still has a future in the DCU, which means that whoever he plays is going to get the spotlight. Seeing him as someone else does make some people feel that it might not be as effective. But with Momoa’s popularity, it does feel that whoever he portrays will come off as a successful role.
That’s a bold statement, but it feels accurate since Jason’s star power is great enough that he’s been able to take a couple of less-than-stellar movie reviews here and there.
2023 could be a big year for the DCU
There’s a lot coming down the pipeline. It feels as though Gunn and Safran are going to be busy for a while. It also feels that the changes are going to surprise more than a few fans along the way. Unfortunately, continuing the DCEU didn’t appear to be the idea.
But the DCU is still in the planning stage at this time. There’s no doubt that Gunn and Safran will do whatever it takes to make certain that the DCU will stick around for a while. As far as Momoa is concerned, it’s unknown what will happen, but it already feels like it will be exciting.
