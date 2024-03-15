Ricky Stanicky: Meet the Cast of the Zac Efron-Led Comedy

Ricky Stanicky (2024) is Peter Farrelly’s latest comedy and second consecutive movie with a Zac Efron-led cast. Farrelly also cast Efron in his 2022 biographical war comedy-drama The Greatest Beer Run Ever alongside Russell Crowe. In Ricky Stanicky, Peter Farrelly works with an exceptionally odd, eclectic cast. Together with his brother, Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly conquered the comedy genre in the late 90s to mid-2010s.
With a few solo projects to his name, Ricky Stanicky follows three childhood friends who create an imaginary friend (Ricky Stanicky) to blame for their mischievous acts. Even as adults, they continue to use Ricky Stanicky to escape their spouses until their spouses demand to meet Ricky Stanicky. Things soon go away when they agree to hire a disgraced actor to play the role of their imaginary friend. These are Ricky Stanicky‘s top cast and the characters they play.
Zac Efron as Dean
High School Musical actor and former teen idol Zac Efron has had a growing number of credits in the comedy genre. Efron is cast in the lead role, playing Dean, one of the movie’s trio of friends. It was Dean’s idea to hire an actor to pretend to be Ricky Stanicky to deceive their spouses. Besides his starring role in The Greatest Beer Run Ever (2022), Zac Efron’s last movie role was portraying Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw.
Andrew Santino as JT
Stand-up comedian and actor Andrew Santino also joined Ricky Stanicky’s cast in the main role as JT. His character is the red-headed character, who’s also one of the three friends. When the friends use the Ricky Stanicky’s card to attend a Marc Rebillet concert in New Jersey, JT misses the birth of his child, who was delivered six weeks early. Andrew Santino is known for his roles in Me Time (2022), House Party (2023), and Scrambled (2023).
Jermaine Fowler as Wes
Jermaine Fowler is a more popular face in recent American comedy movies. Fowler joins Ricky Stanicky‘s cast as one of the three childhood friends, Wes. Although he goes along with the Ricky Stanicky lie, he’s the least enthusiastic about continuing the lie. However, he pretends to be Ricky Stanicky to get his friends, Dean and JT, to attend the New Jersey concert. Some of his memorable roles include Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), Coming 2 America (2021), The Blackening (2022), The Drop (2022), and A Murder at the End of the World (2023).
John Cena as Ricky Stanicky/Rod
John Cena is one of the most successful professional wrestlers-turned-actors with a growing credit in comedies. He joins Ricky Stanicky’s cast, playing the title character. As a disgraced actor and impersonator, Rob struggles to survive with his unsuccessful Rock Hard Rod show. After Dean takes pity on him, Rod is later hired to portray their imaginary friend, Ricky Stanicky. Of all Ricky Stanicky‘s cast members, John Cena gave the most impressive performance in the movie.
The Ricky Stanicky’s project had been in development hell for more than a decade, and several top actors were attached to it at various times. Before John Cena was cast to play Dean, James Franco, Joaquin Phoenix, Jim Carrey, and Nicolas Cage were hired to play the role. John Cena has been busy with several film and television projects. With about three upcoming projects, John Cena already starred in another 2024 movie, Argylle.
Lex Scott Davis as Erin
Actress Lex Scott Davis plays Zac Efron’s wife, Erin, in Ricky Stanicky (2024). Despite her brilliance, Erin is a journalist who was relegated to covering a story about a duck sitting on a golf ball. Although she never appeared skeptical about Ricky Stanicky’s character, she eventually used her talents as a journalist to uncover Rod’s true identity. Lex Scott Davis is known for portraying Toni Braxton in the TV movie Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016). She also appeared in The First Purge (2018) and The L Word: Generation Q.
Anja Savcic as Susan
Actress Anja Savcic is also one of Ricky Stanicky‘s top cast as Susan. Her character is introduced as JT’s wife, who’s pregnant and planning a baby shower. However, after her husband travels to be with their childhood friend Ricky Stanicky, she goes into labor unexpectedly and gives birth. Like the other spouses and her mother, Susan is curious about meeting the famous Ricky Stanicky. Anja Savcic is known for her roles in Loudermilk (2017-2020), Big Sky (2021-2022), Ms. Match (2023), and the Family Law TV series.
William H. Macy as Summerhayes
Veteran actor William H. Macy also joins Ricky Stanicky‘s cast in a supporting role as Summerhayes. His character is Dean and JT’s boss, who’s focused on closing a merger deal with another company, World River. Impressed by the Rod-impersonated Ricky Stanicky’s character boldness, Summerhayes hires him to help secure the merger deal. William H. Macy is known for his work in independent films. Some of his most notable roles in his career have been in Fargo (1996), Jurassic Park III (2001), Cellular (2004), and Shorts (2009). If you enjoyed reading about Ricky Stanicky‘s cast, read 9 things you didn’t know about Zac Efron.
