Every John Cena Movie Of The 2010s, Ranked

From the wrestling ring to the silver screen, John Cena’s transition into acting has been met with both enthusiasm and curiosity. As we look back on his filmography from the 2010s, it’s clear that Cena is not just a one-trick pony. His roles have ranged from comedies to dramas, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Let’s take a journey through Cena’s cinematic adventures of the past decade, ranking them from those that had us grappling with our expectations to the ones that pinned down our full attention.
10 Legendary (2010)
Starting off our list is Legendary, a film where Cena took on the role of a small-town boy turned high school wrestling star. Unfortunately, this movie did not make much of an impression on either critics or audiences. Without much fanfare or critical acclaim, it finds itself at the bottom of our list. While Cena’s performance was earnest, the film lacked the punch needed to stand out in his burgeoning filmography.
9 The Reunion (2011)
The family drama The Reunion put Cena in a leading role as one of the siblings vying for an inheritance.
They’re told they’ll inherit his millions, but there’s a catch, as their sister (Amy Smart) explains: They have to become business partners, setting up a story of familial conflict and reconciliation. Critics saw it as formulaic but not without its charms,
It’s relaxing to watch formula roll in front of you if that formula is engaged with affection, indicating that while it may not have broken new ground, it was still a pleasant watch. However, it didn’t quite resonate enough to climb higher on our list.
8 Daddy’s Home (2015)
Cena’s cameo in Daddy’s Home left audiences wanting more of his comedic side. Though brief, his appearance hinted at a potential for comedy that would be further explored in future roles. The cameo was an extended version of what audiences saw in the first film and played well into the dynamic between the main characters.
7 The Wall (2017)
In the war thriller The Wall, we see Cena in a dramatic role as Staff Sergeant Matthews. Though his role was not as prominent, critics noted that he brought gravitas and experience to his character.
Cena, a WWE star, acquits himself quite honorably as well, which speaks volumes about his dramatic chops. Despite this praise, the movie didn’t make quite the impact needed to push it further up our list.
6 Ferdinand (2017)
Venturing into animation, Cena lent his voice to the titular character in Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart and an even bigger aversion to fighting. The film received praise for its positive message and energetic animation but was considered second-tier compared to other animated giants released that year. Nevertheless, Cena’s performance was well-received and showed off his range as an actor.
5 Sisters (2015)
In another comedic turn, Cena appeared in Sisters, featuring alongside Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. His role added a layer of humor to the film that resonated well with viewers and critics alike. While not delving deep into his character development, this movie demonstrated Cena’s ability to hold his own with seasoned comedians.
4 Blockers (2018)
In Blockers, Cena played a lead role that showcased his comedic abilities. The film was praised for being one of the sweetest raunchy comedies in recent years and allowed Cena to shine alongside other comedic talents. This unexpected quality helped propel it above some of his other works on our list.
3 Trainwreck (2015)
Cena’s supporting role in Trainwreck, directed by Judd Apatow and written by Amy Schumer, was a significant step forward for him in Hollywood comedies. His performance was memorable, especially during an intimate scene with Schumer that had audiences talking.
There’s nothing intimate or sexy about it – it’s true comedy, said Cena about filming with Schumer, highlighting his ability to handle comedy with ease.
2 Bumblebee (2018)
The Transformers franchise saw new life with Bumblebee, where Cena played Agent Burns. This installment stood out from its predecessors by taking a different direction under Travis Knight instead of Michael Bay. With its December release and backing from Paramount Pictures, it made a significant impact on audiences and gave Cena another notable credit in his acting career.
1 Playing with Fire (2019)
Topping our list is Playing with Fire, where Cena starred as ‘Supe,’ a smokejumper caught up in comedic antics while battling wildfires and domestic challenges alike. Despite being likened to a Nickelodeon-style kiddie sitcom, it showcased Cena’s comedic timing and ability to carry a family comedy as the lead actor. The film might not have been critically acclaimed, but its box office performance and audience reception cemented its place at the top of our ranking.
In conclusion, John Cena has shown us that he can adapt to various roles across genres throughout the 2010s. From humble beginnings to leading roles in blockbuster hits, his growth as an actor is undeniable. As we look ahead, we’re curious to see how he will continue to evolve on screen and which roles will next captivate our imaginations.
