6 Best Movies Set in Real Time

Movies set in real time have the unique ability to inject a heightened sense of anxiety and frenetic energy into the viewing experience, thrusting audiences into the immediate and urgent plight of the characters on screen. While this storytelling device is not commonly utilized, when it is employed, it often results in a captivating and immersive cinematic journey. The constraints of a real-time narrative force both characters and viewers to grapple with the unfolding events in a raw and unfiltered manner, creating a palpable sense of tension that builds steadily throughout the film.
By blurring the lines between fiction and reality and immersing viewers in the immediacy of the story, movies set in real time offer a distinctive and gripping cinematic experience that lingers long after the credits roll. Some movies build to a certain event and then the real time pacing is laid out. Whereas some movies operate in real minute-by-minute time from the onset, creating a movie that feels more like a stage play. So, here are 6 shining examples of movies set in real time.
6. Crank (2006)
By the time the 2006 movie Crank hit theaters, Jason Statham had solidified his reputation as a dependable action hero through his roles in the high-octane Transporter films. However, Crank marked a significant departure from his previous work as it upped the ante with its fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled action sequences and real-time narrative. The film follows Statham’s character, Chev Chelios, a professional hitman who wakes up to discover he has been injected with a deadly poison that will kill him if his heart rate drops below a certain level.
Determined to stay alive, Chelios embarks on a frantic and manic race against time, engaging in a series of progressively daring and dangerous stunts to keep his heart pounding and adrenaline pumping. As Chelios hurtles through the streets of Los Angeles, leaving chaos and destruction in his wake, the audience is thrust into the pulse-pounding action alongside him, resulting in a heart-stopping and exhilarating cinematic experience. With its tight runtime and long tracking shots, Crank serves as one of the best movies set in real time.
5. Buried (2010)
The thriller genre has long succeeded with a sub-genre known as the “contained thriller“. This sub-genre takes place in one location and usually sees the film’s protagonist battling an external threat while confined to one spot. 2010’s Buried is perhaps the most contained movie of all time, taking place entirely within the confines of a coffin. However, where the movie really intensifies is with its unfolding of events in real time.
As U.S. truck driver Paul (Ryan Reynolds) wakes up in a coffin, he only has his phone and a lighter to get himself out of this terrifying plight. As he starts to lose oxygen, he races against time to get himself to safety. Reynolds is the only actor on screen throughout the whole movie, with other characters only appearing via the phone calls he makes. Buried is a taut thriller that manages to grip the audience like a vice despite its singular location. Its blend of real time filming and claustrophobic feel make for one of the most nail-biting thrillers of the last few decades.
4. Victoria (2015)
The 2015 film Victoria is a remarkable cinematic achievement that follows the eponymous character, a young Spanish woman living in Berlin, as she becomes entangled in a dangerous heist orchestrated by a group of charismatic criminals. What sets Victoria apart is its groundbreaking approach to filmmaking, as the entire movie was shot in one continuous take, with the events unfolding in real time. This ambitious approach allowed viewers to immerse themselves fully in the heart-pounding action and suspense, experiencing the events of the film as if they were unfolding in the present moment. Interestingly, Victoria was not without its challenges, as it took three attempts to successfully film the entire movie in one take, with the third and final attempt ultimately making it to the screen. This dedication to authenticity and innovation resulted in a truly unique and gripping cinematic experience that continues to captivate audiences to this day.
3. Nick of Time (1995)
Nick of Time is a hidden gem in the thriller genre, offering a gripping and suspenseful story that unfolds in real time. The film follows Gene Watson, played by Johnny Depp, as he finds himself in a nightmarish situation when his daughter is kidnapped and he is forced to carry out an assassination for a group of criminals. As soon as Gene’s plight begins, the events of the movie unfold in real time, placing the audience under the same tense timescale that he is facing. With the clock ticking and his daughter’s life hanging in the balance, Gene must navigate a series of dangerous and adrenaline-fueled challenges in a race against time to save her. The high stakes and relentless pace of the film keep viewers on the edge of their seats, making Nick of Time a thrilling and overlooked entry in the thriller genre. What’s more, the movie boasts one of Christopher Walken‘s most menacing roles as the film’s despicable villain Mr. Smith.
2. Dog Day Afternoon (1975)
The 1975 film Dog Day Afternoon is a riveting and complex drama inspired by real events, and a standout in the genre of movies set in real time. The plot revolves around Sonny Wortzik, played by Al Pacino, who attempts to rob a bank in Brooklyn as a desperate attempt to secure funds for his partner’s sex reassignment surgery. The entirety of the movie unfolds in real time, taking place on a hot afternoon as Sonny and his accomplice try to navigate the increasingly chaotic situation that unfolds during the heist.
Why Dog Day Afternoon shines above typical heist dramas is due to its nuanced portrayal of Sonny’s character, revealing his motivations and personal struggles as the story unfolds. As the audience learns more about Sonny’s circumstances and the complexities of his relationships, they begin to empathize with and root for him, blurring the lines between protagonist and antagonist. To that, Dog Day Afternoon is a masterclass in storytelling that goes beyond the surface-level thrills of a heist film, delving into themes of love, desperation, and the human condition.
1. 12 Angry Men (1957)
12 Angry Men is widely hailed as one of the greatest movies ever made and is celebrated for its innovative use of sequential storytelling, making it one of the best movies set in real time. The film follows the deliberations of a jury in a murder trial, focusing on their discussions in a small, stuffy room rather than the courtroom itself. As the twelve jurors debate the guilt or innocence of a young man accused of murder, tensions rise and deep-seated prejudices are brought to light.
The movie expertly captures the passage of time and the intensity of the jurors' emotions through its real-time format, creating a sense of immediacy and urgency that draws viewers into the unfolding drama. 12 Angry Men is not only a gripping courtroom drama but also a timeless exploration of justice, morality, and the complexities of human nature.