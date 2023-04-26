10 Things You Didn’t Know about 12 Angry Men’s Henry Fonda

Henry Fonda was one of the most iconic actors of his generation. With a career spanning over five decades, he left an indelible mark on Hollywood and the world of film. His most notable roles were in movies like Jezebel, Young Mr. Lincoln, 12 Angry Men, and Once Upon a Time in the West.
He began his career on stage, appearing in Broadway productions and regional theaters. His film debut came in the 1935 movie The Farmer Takes a Wife. Needless to say, he went on to become one of Hollywood’s most respected and beloved actors. Despite being a gem of his era, there are still a ton of lesser-known facts about the star. Check them out.
1. He Suffered From Extreme Stage Fright
Despite being one of the most successful actors of his time, Fonda once suffered from crippling stage fright. He was a shy child, and this phenomenon lingered on till when he had his earlier stage performances. He was so nervous before his first stage performance that he had to be physically pushed onto the stage by a fellow actor.
2. Henry Fonda Started Out As A stage actor
Though Fonda suffered from stage fright, he didn’t let that stop him from pursuing an acting career. He began his acting career at the age of 20, performing at the Omaha Community Playhouse. There, he appeared in such shows as You and I and Merton of the Movies.
Fonda eventually decided to move to the East Coast, where he continued to act on stage and became a member of the summer stock company the University Players, based in Massachusetts. After performing in the play The Jest, he left the University Players and moved to New York City. It was there he became roommates with fellow actor and future Hollywood star James Stewart.
3. The Star Was A War Hero
Before he became an actor, Fonda enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II. He served for three years, initially as a Quartermaster 3rd Class on the destroyer USS Satterlee. He was later commissioned as a Lieutenant Junior Grade in Air Combat Intelligence in the Central Pacific. Fonda was even awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Navy Presidential Unit Citation. Finally, he was transferred to the Naval Reserve after being discharged from active duty due to being “overage in rank”.
4. He’s Been Married Five Times
Henry Fonda was married five times throughout his life. His first marriage was to Margaret Sullavan, his co-star in the Broadway production of The Petrified Forest. He later married socialite Frances Seymour Brokaw, with whom he had two children, Jane and Peter Fonda, who became award-winning actors.
Unfortunately, Fonda and Brokaw’s marriage hit the rocks. Then in the early 1950s, Brokaw was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for treatment, where she later committed suicide. Fonda subsequently married his mistress Susan Blanchard, with whom he adopted a daughter. The pair divorced in 1956.
The next year, Fonda married Italian baroness Afdera Franchetti; they eventually divorced in 1961. He married his fifth and final wife, Shirlee Mae Adams, in 1965. They remained together until Fonda’s passing in 1982.
5. He Had A Strained Relationship With His Children
Henry Fonda already had a complicated personal life with his love life. However, that spilled over into his relationship with his children. He was often described as “emotionally distant”. Fonda didn’t appreciate displays of emotion, and that was a consistent part of his character. He flared up whenever he felt that his emotional wall was being breached. His son Peter Fonda discussed this complicated relationship in his 1998 autobiography, Don’t Tell Dad. He revealed that he was never sure how his father felt about him.
6. Peter Fonda Wasn’t A Fan of His Most Famous Role
It’s no secret that sometimes actors aren’t big fans of the roles they play, and Fonda isn’t an exception. He’s perhaps best known for his role as Tom Joad in John Ford’s classic film, The Grapes of Wrath. However, Fonda was not a fan of the character or the film and later said that he regretted taking the role.
7. He Was Successful On Broadway Before Hollywood
It’s already been stated that Henry Fonda began his career on stage. Even more, despite his shyness, went on to become a successful Broadway actor. He appeared in numerous successful productions, such as Mister Roberts, Two for the Seesaw, The Farmer Takes a Wife, and others.
8. Fonda Was Friends with James Stewart
Henry Fonda was bosom buddies with James Stewart, considering what the two went through together. They first met in the 1930s when they were both struggling actors in New York City. They went on to appear in several films together, including The Cheyenne Social Club and Firecreek.
9. He Was Vocal About His Political Affiliations
The actor was never shy about his political affiliations. He was a staunch supporter of the Democratic Party and an admirer of U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Fonda also appeared in a campaign commercial for presidential candidate John F. Kennedy in 1960. Prior to being a staunch Democrat supporter, he was a registered Republican but switched parties.
10. He Won Multiple Awards
Henry Fonda had an illustrious career as an actor and received his fair share of accolades. In 1979, he received the Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievement. In 1979, he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame for his achievements on Broadway and received the Kennedy Center Honor. He was also honored with Lifetime Achievement awards from the Golden Globes and Academy Awards in 1980 and 1981, respectively.
