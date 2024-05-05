Furiosa Cast: Who Stars in the Latest Mad Max Movie

The new Furiosa movie cast breathes life into the decades-long Mad Max franchise. With the franchise’s original film release in 1979, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the fifth installment in the post-apocalyptic action-adventure film series. Furiosa is created as a prequel to the 2015 Mad Max: Fury Road, as well as a spin-off.
Australian filmmaker George Miller, who created the Mad Max franchise, returns as director of the movie. With a runtime of 148 minutes, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the longest Mad Max film to date. Furiosa is one of 2024’s most anticipated movies, especially for the franchise’s audiences. Surprisingly, it has been nine years since the release of the last Mad Max movie. These are the top Furiosa movie cast and the characters they play.
Anya Taylor-Joy as Imperator Furiosa
The character of Imperator Furiosa was first introduced in the 2015 Mad Max: Fury Road, portrayed by Charlize Theron. As a prequel, Anya Taylor-Joy leads the Furiosa movie cast, portraying the younger Imperator Furiosa. The 2024 movie focuses on Furiosa’s origin story, including how she was kidnapped from her home, Green Place of Many Mothers, by Warlord Dementus’ bikers.
Director George Miller had initially considered working with Charlize Theron in Furiosa, hoping to use de-aging technology. However, he chose to recast Anya Taylor-Joy for the role, much to the disappointment but endorsement of Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is known for her roles in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split (2016) and Glass (2019), Peaky Blinders (2019–2022), Emma (2020), and The Queen’s Gambit (2020).
Chris Hemsworth as Warlord Dementus
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth trades his thunder and lightning for gasoline and fire. Hemsworth is cast in his first major villain role as Warlord Dementus. Holding Furiosa captive, Dementus battles Immortan Joe for dominance over the wastelands and the citadel. Although sporting a beard in Furiosa, Chris Hemsworth needs little to no introduction. The Australian actor is famous for portraying Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies. Hemsworth is also known for playing Tyler Rake in the 2020 Extraction and its 2023 sequel.
Lachy Hulme as Immortan Joe
Australian actor and screenwriter Lachy Hulme also joins the Furiosa movie cast, portraying the iconic character Immortal Joe. Although the main antagonist in Mad Max: Fury Road, Immortan Joe is a secondary villain in Furiosa. He battles Warlord Dementus for the wastelands and citadel. Lachy Hulme is recast in the role following the death of British-Australian actor Hugh Keays-Byrne, who originated the role in Mad Max: Fury Road. Hulme reportedly approached director George Miller for the role to honor Hugh Keays-Byrne. Lachy Hulme is known for playing Sparks in the 2003 The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Hulme also portrayed Macduff in Macbeth (2006) and Sultan Suleiman in the 2023 Three Thousand Years of Longing.
Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack
Another new cast member joining the franchise is English actor Tom Burke, who’ll play Praetorian Jack. The character is the highly skilled driver of the War Rig. Mad Max audiences will recognize the 78-foot 18-wheeler from Mad Max: Fury Road that Charlize Theron’s Furiosa drove. For a young Furiosa, Tom Burke’s Praetorian Jack character is an inspiration and legend. Film and television audiences will recognize Tom Burke from his roles on BBC TV’s The Musketeers (2014–2016), War & Peace (2016), The Lazarus Project (2022–2023), and Strike.
Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus
One of the old faces joining the Furiosa movie cast is Australian actor and retired professional wrestler Nathan Jones. Jones played Rictus Erectus in Fury Road and will reprise the role in Furiosa. Rictus Erectus is the youngest son of Immortan Joe. Besides his work in the Mad Max films, Nathan Jones has had starring roles in Hobbs & Shaw (2019), Mortal Kombat (2021), and Ricky Stanicky (2024).
Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic
Australian actor and filmmaker Angus Sampson is another older cast member appearing in Furiosa. Cast as The Organic Mechanic in Fury Road, Sampson will reprise his role as the wastelands’ doctor. Besides the Mad Max franchise, Angus Sampson has successfully played Tucker in the Insidious film series. Sampson played Bear Gerhardt in Fargo in 2015 and Ozzy in 2 episodes of The Walking Dead in 2019.
John Howard as The People Eater
Immortan Joe’s ally, The People Eater, also appears in Furiosa. As one of the movie’s villains, he’s popularly known in Mad Max as the Mayor of Gas Town. Australian stage and screen actor John Howard portrayed the character in Fury Road and is set to reprise the role in the 2024 Furiosa. The actor has worked extensively in Australian film and television, as well as a few British productions.
Charlee Fraser as Mary Jo Bassa
Australian fashion model and actress Charlee Fraser also joins the Furiosa movie cast as Mary Jo Bassa. Created as Furiosa’s origin story, Fraser plays Furiosa’s mother. When Warlord Dementus’ bikers capture her young daughter, she does her best to save Furiosa and return her home to the Green Place of Many Mothers. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is Charlee Fraser’s sophomore acting role, making her film debut last year in the romantic comedy Anyone but You (2023). If you enjoyed reading about the Furiosa movie cast, check out these 7 can’t-miss Netflix May 2024 premiered.
Watch Furiosa Trailer Below: