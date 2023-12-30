Curling up next to a movie that makes you laugh and cry at the same time can be priceless — especially for those emotional people out there who utilize them to unwind after a tough couple of days. More often than not, the movies capable of doing this are heartfelt rom-coms. In fact, most of these tear-jerkers, in addition to some heartbreaking relatable moments have positive light-hearted moments as well, and that makes them ideal for this purpose.
Unfortunately, there are only a handful of such films out there, and finding more can be a bit of a hassle. Secondly, most of the films that deliver this laughing-crying dynamic perfectly were released between 2000 and 2015, so there’s certainly a gap now that needs to be filled, and that makes finding them hard. Don’t worry — this article details ten films that will have your hearts full one moment and your eyes making rain the next. You’d want to note down at least a few from here. Let’s get started.
1. Letters to Juliet (2010)
Letters to Juliet is set in the picturesque landscapes of Italy. The film revolves around Sophie (played by Amanda Seyfried), an aspiring writer who discovers an unanswered “letter to Juliet” — one of thousands of letters left in Verona by the lovelorn, seeking advice from Shakespeare’s Juliet. She then takes on a trip to find this long-lost love. The movie’s ability to make you laugh at one moment and move you to tears in the next makes it a perfect pick for an emotional yet uplifting cinematic experience.
2. Forrest Gump (1994)
Directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks in the titular role, this classic is an interesting tale of a man with a low IQ but a heart of gold. His simple approach to life leads him through an array of extraordinary experiences across several decades of American history. Hanks’ Forrest Gump experiences a range of events, starting from serving in the Vietnam War to meeting presidents, and inspiring the creation of the smiley face and the phrase “shit happens,” — all the while he narrates his story from a bench in the most interesting accent.
3. Up (2009)
Up is an animated Pixar film that can evoke a full range of emotions from viewers. How? The film opens with one of the most touching sequences in animation history: the love story of Carl Fredricksen and his wife Ellie. This montage, depicting their life together from childhood through old age, is a heartfelt journey through their shared dreams, joys, and heartbreaks, concluding with Ellie’s passing, and it’s a starting sequence that alone has been known to move viewers to tears for its tender portrayal of love and loss. Carl then sets up an interesting adventure for himself in remembrance of his wife and a little adorable boy Russell becomes his stowaway.
4. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
The story revolves around Pat Solitano Jr., played by Bradley Cooper, a man struggling with bipolar disorder who is trying to rebuild his life after a stint in a mental health facility. His goal is to reconcile with his estranged wife, but things take an unexpected turn when he meets Tiffany Maxwell (Jennifer Lawrence), a young widow grappling with her own emotional issues. This film meets the laugh-cry criteria in the most interesting, heartwarming, and heart-wrenching way possible.
5. About Time (2013)
This is the first movie featuring Rachel McAdams on our list — it centers on Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson), a young man who learns from his father (Bill Nighy) that the men in their family have the ability to time travel. Tim discovers he can revisit past moments in his own life, which he initially uses to improve his love life. This leads him to Mary (McAdams), with whom he falls deeply in love. It’s a fictional rom-com drama that will have you laughing and tearing up multiple times.
6. The Time Traveler’s Wife (2003)
Directed by Robert Schwentke, the film is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger. The story revolves around Henry DeTamble (Eric Bana), a librarian who suffers from a rare genetic disorder that causes him to involuntarily travel through time. This condition profoundly affects his relationship with Clare Abshire (Rachel McAdams), whom he meets when she is a young girl and who later becomes his wife. It’s a thought-provoking tear-jerker drama that might also have you laughing at a point or two.
7. The Age of Adaline (2015)
The Age of Adaline will have you emotionally captured in no time. The waterworks are evident and instead of laughing, you’ll be smiling throughout. The film follows the life of Adaline Bowman, played by Blake Lively. She has a secret and to protect it — Adaline has to move and change identities every few years, leading to a solitary existence without lasting relationships. Any more beans and the will film’s primary hook will be spoiled. Would you settle for it?
8. 500 Days of Summer (2009)
With 500 Days of Summer, we can spill some beans — a very fun game between the two leads will have you laughing and their love story will have you crying. The film stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Tom Hansen, a young man who believes in the concept of soulmates and true love, and Zooey Deschanel as Summer Finn, a free-spirited woman who doesn’t believe in such notions. The story is presented in a non-chronological format, jumping through various days, and showcasing their highs and lows from Tom’s perspective.
9. Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
If you’re a man and you have a younger brother, you might want to sit down for this one. The story revolves around Charlie St. Cloud (Zac Effron) and his younger brother Sam St. Cloud (Charlie Tahan). It’s a beautiful story that will have anybody who watches it crying, laughing, and more and that’s all you’re going to find out from us. Watch and find out the “why” of it yourself.
10. Fools Rush In (1997)
Fools Rush In is cetainly a movie that will have you laughing and crying at the same time. The movie stars the iconic Matthew Perry who sadly passed away this year. Fools Rush In follows the story of Alex Whitman (Perry) a straight-laced, ambitious architect from New York City, and Isabel Fuentes (Salma Hayek), a spirited and passionate photographer from Las Vegas with a strong connection to her Mexican heritage. It’s a rom-com that touches on themes of cultural clash, family, and complexities of building a life.
