Is The Zone of Interest Based On A True Story?

Out of its five nominations at the 96th Academy Award, The Zone of Interest won Best Sound and Best International Feature Film, stirring renewed interest in the historical drama film directed by Jonathan Glazer. Starring German actors Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller, the movie premiered on May 19, 2023, to rave reviews at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Apart from its artistic appeal and relevance to history, the film has been particularly praised for luring and compelling viewers to re-examine the evil of the Holocaust while reflecting on the essence of war.
For critics and moviegoers, The Zone of Interest is a timely artistic creation, given the recent surge in international conflicts. Apart from the Oscars, the movie co-produced between the United Kingdom and Poland won dozens of other coveted awards. These include three BAFTAs for Outstanding British Film, Best Film Not in the English Language, and Best Sound. With at least 155 nominations altogether, the historical drama also bagged three Golden Globes nominations. By and large, The Zone of Interest presents a unique and emotionally gripping Holocaust tale that left viewers wondering if it’s based on a true story.
What’s The Zone of Interest About?
The Holocaust is central to The Zone of Interest’s thematic plot structure. The historical war drama film revolves around the genocide of European Jews during the Second World War. However, the movie isn’t a conventional Holocaust film like The Diary of Anne Frank (1959), Judgment at Nuremberg (1969), Son of Saul (2015), or Schindler’s List (1993).
Instead of a graphic portrayal of the horrific Nazi-sponsored genocide, Jonathan Glazer opted for a subtle but effective narrative focusing on the family of Rudolf Höss, the commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp. The movie follows the commandant, his wife Hedwig Höss, and their five children in their home right beside the concentration camp. The couple strives for a decent family life while Rudolf oversees the mass extermination at the camp.
The Movie Is Based On A Book About Real-life Nazi Officer Rudolf Höss
The Zone of Interest is loosely based on Martin Amis’ 2014 novel of the same title. Shortlisted for the 2015 Walter Scott Prize, the novel revolves around Paul Doll, a fictionalized version of Rudolf Höss. Höss was a Nazi officer, the longest-serving commandant of Auschwitz Concentration Camp. He oversaw the extermination of the Jewish population in Europe between 1940 and 1945, accounting for over a million deaths.
While the historical drama is based on a true story, some of the events depicted are products of Jonathan Glazer and Martin Amis’ creative imagination. This is especially true as the movie examined the Holocaust horrors through Rudolf Höss’ family life. With little to no public account of his family life when he served as the commandant of Auschwitz Concentration Camp, Glazer was at liberty to take several, if not many subjective stances, in making the movie.
The Girl Hiding Food For Prisoners Is Based On A True Story
The Zone of Interest portrayed Julia Polaczek as Aleksandra Bystron-Kolodziejczyk, a Polish girl who sneaks out at night to hide food for prisoners at their work sites. The nested story is drawn from Aleksandra Bystron-Kolodziejczyk’s life. As a young girl, she was a Polish World War II resistance worker, dropping off food and medicine for prisoners to discover in the field while at work. In an interview with The Guardian, Glazer divulged he was inspired to include the story after meeting 90-year-old Aleksandra.
“She lived in the house we shot in. It was her bike we used, and the dress the actor wears [sic] was her dress. Sadly, she died a few weeks after we spoke,” Glazer told the publication. The director added that Aleksandra’s story is important to the movie. According to him, it is the only beautiful element of the uneasy narrative. “That small act of resistance, the simple, almost holy act of leaving food, is crucial because it is the one point of light,” he said.
“I really thought I couldn’t make the film at that point,” Glazer continued. “I kept ringing my producer, Jim, and saying: ‘I’m getting out. I can’t do this. It’s just too dark.’ It felt impossible to just show the utter darkness, so I was looking for the light somewhere and I found it in her. She is the force for good,” stated the director. Check out how The Zone of Interest has opened doors for bold stories.
