Top Monica Raymund Roles In Movies And Television

Monica Raymund has made her mark on American television with several roles in popular TV shows. Although more known as a television actress, Raymund has a few credits in film. Before transitioning on-screen in 2008, Raymund began her acting career on stage.
While she’s yet to achieve A-list status in Hollywood, she comes from a family of successful businessmen. Her paternal grandfather, Edward C. Raymund, founded Tech Data Corp., with her father, Steve Raymund, the board chairman and retired CEO of Tech Data Corp. Taking a closer look at her acting career, these are Monica Raymund’s best roles in film and television.
Lie to Me (2009–2011)
Monica Raymund debuted on television a year before in a guest appearance as Trinidad “Trini” Martínez in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2008). Raymund landed her first major TV role as Ria Torres on the Fox crime drama Lie to Me. The character was a protégé of Dr. Cal Lightman (Tim Roth), who was recognized as a “natural” while working as a TSA agent. Lie to Me ran for 48 episodes, spread across three seasons. Raymund’s character appeared in all 48 show episodes.
The Good Wife (2011–2012)
Monica Raymund joined the cast of the CBS legal and political drama The Good Wife in season 3. Her appearance in the show lasted only that season. Raymund played the recurring character of ASA Dana Lodge. The character is an Assistant Cook County state’s attorney and often a rival lawyer to Stern, Lockhart & Gardner, on several court cases. A love interest of Cary Agos (Matt Czuchry), they broke office rules to have a brief affair. She also flirted with Kalinda Sharma (Archie Panjabi) to get incriminating information against Will Gardner (Josh Charles). Although Raymund left at the end of season 3, The Good Wife continued and ended in season 7.
Chicago Fire (2012–2019)
The NBC drama Chicago Fire became Monica Raymund’s most successful and longest-starring role on television. Raymund is famously recognized for playing the character Gabriela Dawson. Gabriela was the Paramedic in Charge of Ambulance 61, a role she played as a main cast from seasons 1 to 6, and as a guest in seasons 7 and 8. Later in the show’s run, Gabriela attended the fire academy and became a firefighter. As such, she became part of Truck 81. She’s Detective Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda).
Raymund played the character from 2012 to 2019, appearing in 139 episodes. Her character also made a crossover to Chicago Fire‘s sister shows. Raymund reprised the role as Gabriela in Chicago P.D. (2014–2018) and in Chicago Med (2016–2018). The actress left Chicago Fire with her character leaving to head a rescue and relief unit in Puerto Rico. Raymund was nominated for Choice TV Actress: Action at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards and won Best Actress/Television at the 2013 Imagen Award. At the Imagen Awards, she also received three other nominations (2014, 2015, and 2016).
Hightown (2020–present)
Monica Raymund landed her first lead role on television, playing Jacqueline “Jackie” Quiñones on Starz’s crime drama series Hightown. The series is set in Provincetown, Massachusetts, with Raymund’s character as a National Marine Fisheries Service agent. The series’ plot is set in motion after Jackie Quiñones discovers the body of a murdered woman. Beyond the professional level of the character, Jackie suffers from drug and alcohol addiction. Two seasons of the show have been released, with the third season greenlit for production in March 2022. Raymund received nominations from the Women’s Image Network Awards and Imagen Foundation Awards.
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (2023)
Monica Raymund made her feature film debut in 2012 in Nicholas Jarecki‘s crime drama Arbitrage (2012). She starred alongside Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Tim Roth, and Nate Parker. Although she has appeared in a few other films since then, her next big production is in William Friedkin‘s final film, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (2023). She played the role of Lt. Commander Challee, the lead prosecutor in the court martial case. In the film, Monica Raymund shared the screen with Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, and Lance Reddick.