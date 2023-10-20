Meet the Cast of The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Director William Friedkin‘s 2023 legal drama The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial is a remake of Herman Wouk‘s 1952 The Caine Mutiny novel and his 1953 play. Unlike its original film, whose mutiny takes place in 1944, Friedkin had chosen to adapt it for a newer generation audience. Its 2023 remake, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, is set in 2022. The movie follows the court-martial of Lieutenant Maryk, who is charged with mutiny for relieving his commanding officer, Lt. Commander Queeg, as Captain of the Caine vessel.
With no action scenes or footage from the actual mutiny, audiences are left to conjure images solely from the testimony of each witness. Sadly, William Friedkin passed away before the film was released. Undisputedly, his direction and casting helped turn an appreciable work of Herman Wouk into a modern masterpiece. These are the top cast of The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (2023) that help bring the story to life.
Kiefer Sutherland as Lt. Commander Queeg
Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland plays the lead role as Lt. Commander Queeg, the Captain of the U.S.S. Caine, in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. Director William Friedkin specifically sought to have Sutherland play the character. Friedkin admitted to being a fan of Sutherland’s work on the Fox action drama 24, and knew he was the perfect actor to play Queeg. Although actor Humphrey Bogart famously played the role in Edward Dmytryk‘s 1954 The Caine Mutiny film, Sutherland holds his own, delivering a masterful performance. Lt. Commander Queeg is relieved of his duty when his executive officer questions his sanity.
Jake Lacy as Lieutenant Maryk
Jake Lacy plays the character of Lieutenant Maryk, the official court-martialed for mutiny. Lt. Maryk holds to his claims that Lt. Commander Queeg showed signs of mental instability and was unfit to remain as Commander of the vessel. With no actual scenes showing the events that occurred on Caine, audiences are left to decide if it was an actual mutiny or a lawful act. Jake Lacy is known for joining the cast of The Office (2012–2013) as Pete Miller and Fran Parker in Girls (2015–2016). He also starred in I’m Dying Up Here (2017–2018), High Fidelity (2020), The White Lotus (2021), and A Friend of the Family (2022).
Jason Clarke as Lieutenant Greenwald
Australian actor Jason Clarke plays the defense attorney, Lieutenant Greenwald, in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. The character is introduced as a skeptic lawyer assigned to defend Lt. Maryk. During cross-examination, Lt. Greenwald becomes more invested in defending Maryk. While the U.S. Navy has zero tolerance for mutiny, he begins to see reasons that prove Lt. Commander Queeg may have shown signs of mental instability. Jason Clarke is no stranger to film and television, appearing in several notable productions. These include Public Enemies (2009), Zero Dark Thirty (2012), The Great Gatsby (2013), White House Down (2013), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), Black Site (2022), and Oppenheimer (2023).
Monica Raymund as Lt. Commander Challee
Lt. Commander Challee is the lead prosecutor defending Lt. Commander Queeg. As a high-ranking officer herself, Lt. Challee is angered by the thought of mutiny. She defends Queeg with everything she has. Monica Raymund plays Lt. Commander Challee. Raymund, an alumni of Juilliard School, has more credits in television than film. She appeared in Lie to Me (2009–2011), The Good Wife (2011–2012), Chicago Fire (2012–2019), Chicago P.D. (2014–2018), Chicago Med (2016–2018), and plays Jackie Quiñones in Hightown.
Lance Reddick as Captain Blakely
Late actor Lance Reddick played Captain Blakely, the head judge at the court-martial. Captain Blakely is a no-nonsense judge who ensured the trial remained on course to ensure, if found guilty, there’s no place for mutiny in the U.S. Navy. Reddick delivered a commanding and believable performance. Sadly, Reddick passed away before The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial was released. Lance Reddick was known for his roles in Oz (1997–2003), The Wire (2002–2008), Lost (2004–20120), Fringe (2008–2013), White House Down (2013), Bosch (2014–2020), Resident Evil (2022), and John Wick franchise.
Lewis Pullman as Lieutenant Junior Grade Keefer
Lewis Pullman plays Lieutenant Junior Grade Keefer. He serves as a Communications officer aboard the vessel. Besides his job as an officer, he’s a writer in his civilian life. Lewis Pullman is the son of actor Bill Pullman and has starred in several notable films. They include Bad Times at the El Royale (2018), Catch-22 (2019), Outer Range (2022), and Top Gun: Maverick (2022), with The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (2023) being his last film of 2023.