The Lipstick Jungle Cast: Then and Now

The Lipstick Jungle cast and plot are why the series became one of NBC’s most-anticipated comedy-drama series in 2008. Besides, Lipstick Jungle had great successful, all-female lead precedent series like HBO Sex and the City (1998-2004) and ABC’s Desperate Housewives (2004-2012). However, unlike the four female leads on the other shows, Lipstick Jungle had three.
The comedy drama revolved around three best friends, who were all top professionals in their respective careers. Lipstick Jungle follows their daily lives as they navigate friendships, business, and romance in New York City. The show lasted for 2 seasons, with 20 episodes, before the network canceled it. These are Lipstick Jungle’s cast and what they have been up to since the series ended.
Brooke Shields as Wendy Healy
Brooke Shields was one of the three female lead cast of Lipstick Jungle. She played Wendy Healy, a character introduced as the president of Paradox Pictures, a film production studio. She’s the mother of Maddie Healy (Sarah Hyland) and the wife of Shane Healy. Wendy later lost her job at Parador Pictures and became a stay-at-home mom, before becoming an independent producer. Brooke Shields, who began her acting career as a child model, moved on from the Lipstick Jungle cast to star in several other TV shows. Although she hasn’t played the lead in any TV show since Lipstick Jungle, Shields had recurring roles in The Middle (2010- 2018), Army Wives (2013), voiced Mrs. Goodman in Mr. Pickles (2014-2018), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2017-2018), and Jane the Virgin (2018-2019). On the big screen, she had prominent roles in movies like Furry Vengeance (2010), The Hot Flashes (2013), A Castle for Christmas (2021), and Mother of the Bride (2024).
Kim Raver as Nico Reilly
Kim Raver was also one of the three Lipstick Jungle cast leads. Raver played Nico Reilly, introduced as the editor-in-chief of the successful Bonfire magazine. While she had a successful career, her personal life and marriage suffered. In Lipstick Jungle season 2, Nico lost her husband. However, they didn’t have the perfect marriage as he was cheating on Nico with one of his students, while Nico cheated on him with Kirby Atwood. Kim Raver moved on from Lipstick Jungle and was cast as Dr. Teddy Altman on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, a role she still plays as a recurring character. Between Grey’s Anatomy, Kim Raver starred in TV shows such as Revolution (2012-2014), 24: Live Another Day (2014), Ray Donovan (2017), Designated Survivor (2018), and Grey’s Anatomy’s spin-off series Station 19 (2020-2023).
Lindsay Price as Victory Ford
Actress Lindsay Price completed the trio lead of Lipstick Jungle cast. Price played Victory Ford, introduced as a celebrated up-and-coming fashion designer. However, all of her career came crashing after a New York Times article ridiculed her Fall collection. With the support of her man and close-knit friends, Victory Ford worked from home to reclaim her glory. Since 2009, Lindsay Price has focused her acting career in television. Leaving Lipstick Jungle, she joined and remained a part of the main cast of ABC’s Eastwick (2009-2010) as Joanna Frankel. In 2018, Lindsay Price joined the ABC sitcom Splitting Up Together, staying on the show until its cancelation in 2019. Although she hasn’t quit acting, Lindsay Price’s last acting credit was in 2019, when she guest-starred in an episode of Atypical.
Paul Blackthorne as Shane Healy
English actor Paul Blackthorne played Wendy Healy’s super supportive stay-at-home husband, Shane Healy. While Wendy Healy was president of Parador Pictures, Shane had no problem taking care of things at the home front. He tried unsuccessfully to open a restaurant but later settled as a screenwriter for movies at Parador Pictures – a job he didn’t know his wife got him. After leaving the Lipstick Jungle cast, Paul Blackthorne starred in a few TV shows before landing a role as Detective Quentin Lance on The CW’s Arrow series from 2012 to 2020. He reprised the role in several other DC-based TV shows including Arrow: Blood Rush (2013), The Flash (2015-2017), and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (2016). Paul Blackthorne played Detective Tom Hackett in The InBetween (2019), and last appeared in an episode of The Company You Keep (2023) and Magnum P.I. (2023).
Andrew McCarthy as Joe Bennett
Joe Bennett is introduced as a multi-billionaire in Lipstick Jungle. He’s introduced in season 1 and becomes Victory Ford’s love interest. In Lipstick Jungle season 2, he becomes a partner in Victory Ford’s new store. American actor and television director Andrew McCarthy played Joe Bennett. Following the cancelation of Lipstick Jungle, Andrew McCarthy also focused his career working offscreen in television as a director. His last credits as an actor include playing Mr. Fitzpatrick in Good Girls (2020-2021), Dr. Ian Sullivan in The Resident (2022-2023), and Winston Hayes in the movie Grace Point (2023).
Robert Buckley as Kirby Atwood
Actor Robert Buckley played Kim Raver’s character’s love interest, Kirby Atwood. Robert Buckley joined Lipstick Jungle’s cast in season 1 as a recurring character. With the death of Nico Reilly’s husband, Kirby Atwood became part of the main cast in Lipstick Jungle season 2. Robert Buckley has continued to have a successful television career. He played Clay Evans in One Tree Hill (2009-2012), Brian Leonard in 666 Park Avenue (2012-2013), and Major Lillywhite in iZombie (2015-2019). Robert Buckley was also a series regular in seasons 5 and 6. If reading about the Lipstick Jungle cast felt nostalgic, read Beverly Hills, 90210′ Cast: Then and Now.
Watch Lipstick Jungle on Apple TV
