Larry Hernandez: Exploring the Life and Music Career of the Regional Mexican Singer

Unarguably, Larry Hernandez is one of the biggest regional Mexican singers today. Despite his recent backlash over how he treated an employee on stage at his Maryland concert, there’s no denying his talents. Over the last few years, Hernandez has had an increased following from Mexican and non-Mexican music audiences.
Larry Hernandez has been largely successful by any standard, especially for a regional Mexican singer. While his popularity with older-generation regional Mexican audiences may be in doubt, Hernandez is popular with an ever-growing social media fanbase. Here’s more on Larry Hernandez’s life and musical career.
Larry Hernandez Was Born In Los Angeles
The Mexican-American singer and songwriter Harry Hernandez was born in Los Angeles, California, on March 10, 1977. However, his family is originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico. Hernandez spent the first few years of his life in the United States. However, he spent most of his growing years in Culiacán, in a small town called Pueblos Unidos-Estación Obispo. Hernandez and his parents moved back to Mexico when the singer was four.
Larry Hernandez Developed An Interest In Music At An Early Age
Besides his family being musically inclined, Larry Hernandez’s passion for music began before he turned 10. Hernandez began composing corridos at age 8 and wasn’t afraid to receive critiques. He reportedly performed his composed corridos for his family members, who he believed were more musically experienced.
Hernandez would use their feedback to tweak or develop new corridos. While composing corridos may have come naturally to him, Hernandez taught himself how to write songs. However, to ensure he was well-prepared for the musical career he had dreamed about, Larry Hernandez attended a local music school in Culiacán.
He Began His Musical Career As A Drummer In A Band
Enrolling and attending the musical school wasn’t only a smart choice but also helped Larry Hernandez stay on the path of his musical journey. While at the musical school, he became acquainted with a group of musicians in a band called Los Amables del Norte. The band routinely represented Sinaloa in various musical competitions. His close relationship with the band eventually led them to recruit Hernandez as their drummer. The level of exposure the band received, with the number of stage performances they did, helped prepare Hernandez for his solo career.
Larry Hernandez’s Greatest Musical Influence Is Chalino Sanchez
In several interviews, Larry Hernandez named Chalino Sanchez his idol and biggest influence. Chalino Sanchez is considered one of the most influential Mexican narcocorrido singers. Like Sanchez, Larry Hernandez is known to favor musical styles of Pacific norteño, banda, and norteño-banda. Sanchez, who was born in Municipio de Culiacán, Sinaloa. Chalino Sanchez died at the age of 31. Yet his 8-year career was so notable and successful that it greatly influenced the then-young and upcoming Larry Hernandez.
Larry Hernandez’s Earliest Musical Recordings Were Tributes To Cornelio Reyna
Larry Hernandez’s professional music career began in the mid-1990s. However, his earliest notable works were in 1998. Hernandez reportedly recorded about 65 songs as a tribute to one of his musical idols, Cornelio Reyna. Cornelio Reyna had died the previous year on January 22, 1997, at age 56. Although he died young, Reyna’s musical career and influence spanned 36 years. Cornelio Reyna was also an actor with credits in over 20 films. Reyna’s musical style favored the Norteño and Mariachi regional Mexican subgenre music.
His Break Out Hit Was In 2009
Over a decade after his musical career began, Larry Hernandez became a mainstream Latino artist in 2009. His fame quickly grew after the successful release of his 16 Narco Corridos album on March 31, 2009. The album peaked at number 4 on Billboard Top Latin Albums. Hernandez reportedly wrote the songs in the album in a day, with few inputs from others. 16 Narco Corridos sold over 300,000 albums. Larry Hernandez won Latin Artist of the Year, New, at the 2010 Latin Billboard Music Awards. For three consecutive years, Hernandez received multiple nominations at the Latin Billboard Music Awards, as well as other award associations.
Larry Hernandez Had His Own Reality TV Show
As his fame grew in the early 2010s, Larry Hernandez was approached to star in a reality television show about his life and career. Larrymania premiered on October 7, 2012, and was an instant hit with the singer’s fanbase. Larrymania aired for 8 seasons, with over 110 episodes. The show’s finale was originally aired on January 26, 2020.
Larry Hernandez Was Arrested In 2015
Larry Hernandez was arrested for kidnapping and assault on September 25, 2015. He was charged and arrested after collaborating in the kidnap and assault of a friend of one of his show’s organizers. Hernandez felt underpaid for his performance in Newberry, South Carolina, on August 16, 2015. After reportedly assaulting the organizer’s friend, they forced him to their hotel room and continued to assault him until the organizer paid Hernandez more money for his performance.
After the victim escaped and reported at the nearest police station, an order for Hernandez’s arrest was issued. Larry Hernandez was arrested in Ontario, California, and extradited to South Carolina to face charges. Hernandez’s bail was set at $200,000 and was released after making payment. He pled guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to six months of probation, and to pay the victim.
Larry Hernandez Is A Father Of Five
Larry Hernandez is a proud father of five children. His first two children, sons Larry Jr. and Sebastian, were from his first wife, Isabel Hernández. The couple divorced after eight years of marriage in 2015. Hernandez met his second wife, Kenia Ontiveros, in 2017. Kenia gave the singer three daughters, the last of whom was born in December 2023. Besides regional Mexican singer Larry Hernandez, here’s more on the late Mexican actress Maria Felix, regarded as the most beautiful face in Mexican cinema.
