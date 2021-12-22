Since its inception more than a decade ago, The Real Housewives franchise has seen a great deal of success. However, not all of the shows have become hits. The Real Housewives of Miami is one of them. After its debut in 2011, the show was canceled after just three seasons. Now, however, the Peacock streaming service is hoping to revive the show with a new season. Cast member Kiki Barth is hoping that the show’s second chance will be a great opportunity for her as well. Although she isn’t a main cast member, Kiki has already been getting lots of attention and it’s clear that she’s no stranger to the spotlight. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kiki Barth.
1. She Started A Non-Profit Organization
Giving back to others is something that has always been important to Kiki. She is the founder of an organization called Kiki’s Kids Foundation. According to her LinkedIn profile, the goal of the foundation is “To create content that educates, informs and inspires the young minds of the kids in Haiti. To realize that they can dream and through hard work be able to obtain those dreams.” Unfortunately, however, it appears that the foundation is currently inactive.
2. She Loves To Travel
People who love to travel would probably agree that it’s one of the best experiences a person could have. There’s just something about visiting new places that nothing else can quite compare to. Kiki has been fortunate to do lots of traveling over the years and she’s visited countries like Mexico, Morroco, and Croatia.
3. She Is Originally From Haiti
Kiki was born in a small town in Haiti called Saint Marc. She relocated to the United States when she was a teenager. In addition to speaking English, Kiki is also fluent in Haitian creole. Even though she now lives in the Miami area, Kiki is very proud of her Haitian roots and she represents her home country as much as she can.
4. The Real Housewives of Miami Is Her First TV Appearance
Kiki may seem like she’s a seasoned vet when it comes to being on TV, but that might not be the case. From what we can tell, The Real Housewives of Miami is the first time Kiki has done a TV show. That said, it’ll be interesting to decide what she decides to do next now that she’s gotten her foot in the door.
5. She Doesn’t Like Vegetables
Disliking vegetables is something that most people grow out of. However, it looks like Kiki’s disdain for vegetables won’t be going anywhere any time soon. During an interview with Naira NYC, Kiki revealed that she doesn’t like vegetables. Hopefully, she still eats them, though.
6. She Was Kicked Out At 15
Things in life haven’t always been easy for Kiki. While talking to Miami Vibes Magazine, Kiki revealed, “I came to America when I was 13, I lived with my father, and my stepmother had the audacity to kick me out of my house at 15. I didn’t speak English at that moment, so the challenges started, and it was a very dark time in my life.”
7. She Has Two Children
For the most part, Kiki seems to be somewhat private when it comes to her personal life. One thing she has been open about sharing, however, is the fact that she is a very proud mother of two. We weren’t able to find any additional information on her children or their father.
8. She’s A Frank Sinatra Fan
One of the best things about music is that it has the ability to bring people together regardless of their background or life experiences. Even though Kiki was born and raised in Haiti, she still loves a well-known American music legend who was way before her time. Kiki told Naira NYC, that she is “obsessed” with Frank Sinatra.
9. She Likes To Inspire Others
The world is full of negativity and it can be difficult not to get caught up in it. Kiki always tries her best to be someone who sees the positive things in life. Kiki loves being able to use her platform to inspire and empower others. Hopefully, she will be able to use her time on The Real Housewives of Miami to do just that.
10. She Was A Pageant Queen
Beauty pageants have become popular all over the world, and Kiki Barth is proud to have been a part of them. She was crowned Miss Haiti sometime during the 2000s, but we weren’t able to find out exactly when. She was also the very first Miss Haiti to participate in Reina Hispanoamericana.