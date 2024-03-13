Where Is Kristine Froseth From? Everything to Know About The Buccaneers’ Star

Kristine Froseth was already an established actress and model before she swept audiences off their feet with her performance on The Buccaneers. A local agency scouted Froseth during a catwalk audition in Norway. She later caught the attention of IMG Models in New Jersey which took her modeling career to the next level. Froseth has modeled for big brands such as Amani, H&M, and Prada while making progress in her acting career.
Just like her modeling career, Kristine Froseth was encouraged to try acting by someone who saw her talent. She began acting in 2013, appearing in a small role on the web series New Face. Froseth has since upgraded her credits to include notable projects such as Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (2018), The Society (2019), Looking for Alaska (2019), and The First Lady. Her main role as Nan St. George in The Buccaneers (2023) cemented her place among the young actresses to watch.
What Nationality is Kristine Froseth?
Of American nationality, Kristine Froseth hails from New Jersey. However, she has Norwegian roots. Froseth was born to Norwegian parents on September 21, 1995, in Summit, New Jersey. Her father, Per Froseth is a native of Oslo, Norway while her mother, Gerd Froseth is from Lillehammer, Norway. Her father’s job took the family on several trips between the United States and Oslo, Norway.
Thus, she spent a huge part of her early life traveling. Also, her education was split between the two countries with two years in Norway before completing high school in the States. As a result, Kristine Froseth learned from different cultures and her experiences have helped her career growth.
She Began Her Career as a Model
Before Kristine Froseth became a popular actress, she modeled for several brands. Her modeling career began after a scout spotted her during a catwalk audition at Ski Storsenter shopping mall in Norway. In her budding days as a model, Froseth appeared in the Fall/Winter 2012 issue of TWELV Magazine. She also appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Serbia in April 2016 and has been featured in Elle Norway and W Magazine. Froseth has graced the runway for brands such as Prada, Armani, Miu Miu, Chloe, Chanel, and more
A Casting Director Encouraged her to Try Acting
Kristine Froseth launched her acting career in 2013 after a casting director who found her photo encouraged her to audition for the film adaptation of Looking for Alaska. While the film adaptation didn’t happen at the time, Froseth began acting in small roles. She played Eli in the unsold television pilot titled Let the Right One In (2017) and the miniseries The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair (2018) as Nola Kellergan. Froseth gained prominence when she starred in the main role of Kelly in The Society and as Alaska Young in the miniseries Looking for Alaska both in 2019.
In 2022, The First Lady cast her as Betty Ford in three episodes while she played Coby Rae Dellum in one episode of American Horror Stories. Kristine Froseth raised the bar a bit higher with her performance in The Buccaneers in 2023. Her role as Nan St. George in the historical drama television series has received widespread acclaim. Froseth’s career has also thrived on the big screen with credits in films such as Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (2018), Prey (2019), and How to Blow Up a Pipeline. She has more work in the pipeline, including Oh, Canada.
Who is Kristine Froseth’s Boyfriend?
Kristine Froseth is in a relationship with her The Buccaneers co-star Guy Remmers. She met the British actor on the set of The Buccaneers where they portrayed Nan St. George and Theo, Duke of Tintagel. Interestingly, Froseth played Remmers’ love interest in the Apple TV series and their love blossomed into real life. Froseth resides in New York while her boyfriend lives in London but they have found a way to keep the flame going despite their distance.
Remmers frequently visits her in New York and they are often seen enjoying nights out, partying, and having fun together. Kristine Froseth‘s boyfriend is a promising British model and actor who rose to fame for his performance on The Buccaneers. Before gaining fame, Remmers modeled for various brands and traveled to different cities for the job. He began acting on stage in his teens and it seems he is shooting for the stars. Read more about Froseth’s boyfriend, Guy Remmers, and other stars of The Buccaneers.
