Over the last several years, K-pop has gotten lots of recognition all over the world. As a result, many South Korean musicians have also become well-known to people in America. Among them is Kim Chaewon who rose to fame as a member of the girl group, IZ*ONE. The members of the group have decided to go their separate ways, but Kim’s fans are hoping that they haven’t seen the last of her. News has started to circulate that she is working on a new project by herself, and there’s a lot of anticipation surrounding whatever she decides to do next. However, only time will tell if she has what it takes to find success as a solo artist. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kim Chaewon.
1. She Used to Be Very Shy
When someone makes a living by performing in front of large crowds, shy probably isn’t a word that most people would use to describe them. However, many celebrities have expressed that they are actually very shy people and Kim Chaewon is one of them. During an interview with Soompi, Kim said, “My personality changed a lot after becoming a singer. I became brighter and more outgoing. I was originally very shy, but I was able to fix a lot of that while promoting. That’s why I think that if I didn’t become a singer, my personality would be completely different. For a while, I thought about wanting to become a flight attendant, so I think that if I hadn’t become a singer, I’d have been a quiet student studying something in relation to that”.
2. She’s Always Looking for Ways to Improve
Now that Kim has reached a certain level of success, it would be easy for her to just get comfortable and not focus on how she can keep getting better at what she does. However, Kim certainly isn’t the type to let herself get too comfortable. Instead, she likes to focus on ways she can improve herself both personally and professionally.
3. She Likes Watching Mukbang Videos
To lots of people, the idea of sitting and watching somebody eat doesn’t sound that entertaining. However, there is a whole group of people who love to do exactly that. These videos, which are called mukbangs, have become very popular online and Kim Chaewon is one of the many people who enjoy them.
4. She’s A Private Person
Despite the fact that she is an international star, Kim Chaewon has never been the type to overindulge in the spotlight. Over the years, she has managed to maintain a high level of privacy and she hasn’t shared much about her personal life. This is something that probably isn’t going to change.
5. She Loves Fashion
Being a singer is what Kim Chaewon is known for, but music isn’t the only tool she uses to express herself. She also appears to be very interested in fashion and clothing is another way for her to share her personality with the world. It’s clear that she has a knack for putting great outfits together and she always looks good regardless of the occasion.
6. She Likes to Stay Active
Keeping herself in good shape is very important to Kim. Exercise is an important part of her daily routine. Not only does working out have lots of benefits for her body both personally and professionally, but staying active also has lots of great benefits for her mental health.
7. She Likes Chocolate
We’ve already established that Kim likes to take good care of her body, but that doesn’t mean she can’t treat herself every once in a while. During an interview with Esquire Korea, she shared that she enjoys eating chocolate. She also mentioned that she loves mint chocolate chip ice cream.
8. She’s Gone Silent on Social Media
Ever since Kim parted ways with IZ*ONE, rumors began circulating that she was signing with a new label. However, Kim has gone completely silent since leaving the group. Not only has she not don any interviews or made any public appearances, but she also hasn’t posted on social media since August of 2021.
9. People Love Her Feet
Did you know that there is an online database called Wikifeet where people post pictures of celebrities’ feet and rank them? Kim Chaewon has earned a spot on the site and fans have given her feet an almost five-star rating. It’s unclear whether she would find this flattering or be totally creeped out.
10. Some People Suspect She Has Gotten Plastic Surgery
Since Kim has been out of the spotlight for so long, her fans have started to speculate what might be going on with her. According to KBIZoom, some people have come to the conclusion that she must be undergoing plastic surgery so she can have an entirely new look when she reemerges. Realistically, though, this seems a little unlikely.