Born and raised in Denmark, Clara Rosager is a name that many Americans may not be familiar with. However, the talented young actress is quickly rising through the ranks to earn the distinction of an international star. Since making her on-screen debut in 2016, she has quieted any doubts that she’s nothing more than another pretty face. Not only is Clara talented, but she’s also versatile. Even though she doesn’t have a very long resume at this point in her career, she has made great use of every opportunity she’s gotten. Now, she’s hoping to keep the ball rolling and she has a couple of upcoming projects that are going to help her do that. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Clara Rosager.
1. She Got Her Start As A Model
With a pretty face and the ability to capture attention with ease, it’s probably not too surprising to find out that Clara has lots of modeling experience. In fact, that is where her journey in front of the camera began. These days, however, she seems to be more focused on acting.
2. She Participated in Blackout Tuesday
There are several topics that lots of people like to avoid discussing, and racism is one of them. However, in the summer of 2020, Clara showed her solidarity with the fight to end racism by participating in an online protest called Blackout Tuesday. Those who participated in the event simply posted a black square on their Instagram profile on June 2, 2020.
3. She Loves Fashion
Some people couldn’t care less about fashion and only wear clothes because they have to. For lots of other people, though, fashion is a great outlet for creativity and self-expression. Clara Rosager is definitely part of the second group. She loves being able to share her personality through her clothing and she has a great sense of style.
4. She Likes to Take Pictures
Clara’s work in the entertainment industry isn’t the only time she likes to put her storytelling skills to good use. She also enjoys taking pictures and she’s actually quite good at it. She loves being able to capture beautiful moments and she often shares them on her Instagram profile.
5. She’s A Writer and Director
We’ve already established that Clara is a boss in front of the camera. But did you know that she also likes telling stories from the other side? In 2020, she made her debut as a writer and director with a short film called Silence. More than likely, we’ll see her do more writing and directing in the future.
6. She Loves Being Out in Nature
Clara’s schedule can get pretty hectic, but she still likes to make time to do other things she enjoys. Spending time outdoors is one of those things. When the weather is nice, you can usually catch her outside making the most of it. She especially loves being near the water.
7. It’s Unclear If She’s Had Formal Acting Training
Many actors have really cool stories about what inspired them to get into acting. Sadly, we weren’t able to find anything of the sort for Clara. On top of that, there’s no information on whether she underwent any kind of formal acting training before starting her career.
8. Family Is Important to Her
While we don’t know any specific details about Clara’s upbringing, we do know that she is a family-oriented person. She seems to have an especially close relationship with her mother who has appeared in a couple of photos on Clara’s Instagram profile. Having that support has undoubtedly come in handy for Clara throughout her career and her personal life.
9. She Likes Her Privacy
Having a career in the spotlight can have some cool benefits. However, it also comes with lots of downsides. When people all over the world know who you are, it can be hard to maintain a sense of privacy. Despite that difficulty, though, Clara has managed to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. Outside of her career, there isn’t much information about her out there on the internet.
10. She Has a Large Social Media Following
Being popular on social media has become a goal for lots of people. Once a person builds a big audience, they can open the doors for lots of cool opportunities both on and offline. Even though Clara is still pretty early on in her acting career, she’s already doing well in the social media department. Clara currently has almost 100,000 followers on Instagram. There’s no doubt that number is going to grow as she continues to move forward in her career.