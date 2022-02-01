Melvin Rodriguez has been acting professionally for more than 20 years. In that time, he has built an acting resume that includes almost 80 on-screen credits and the list keeps growing every year. While he may not always have the biggest roles, Mel’s presence can be felt on every project he’s a part of. He has a special way of bringing all of his characters to life and his ability to command attention is undeniable. Recently, he has gotten lots of attention for his decision to leave the cast of CSI: Vegas. While it’s unclear what’s next for Mel, we know we certainly haven’t seen the last of him. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mel Rodriguez.
1. He Is a Florida Native
Mel was born and raised in the Miami area. However, there isn’t much information out there about his upbringing or his family life. While Mel will always be proud of where he’s from, he knew that he needed to move in order to really give himself a chance at succeeding in the entertainment industry. He initially moved to New York City and now he is currently based in the Los Angeles area.
2. He Was In A Music Video
Movie and TV roles are easily what Mel is best known for, but those haven’t been his only on-screen appearances. In 2014, he appeared in the music video for the song “Greens and Blues” by the Pixies. The song currently has more than 1.7 million views on YouTube.
3. He Used to Box
When Mel was younger, sports were his main focus. He was a boxer for a while during his teenage years, and he probably thought that his future would be in the ring. As we all know, though, life has a funny way of working things out and Mel eventually found another calling.
4. He Is a Family Man
Throughout his career, Mel has never been the kind of actor who likes to share lots of details about his personal life. Still, he has always made it clear that he is a very proud daughter. Mel and his wife, Desiree Dundr Rodriguez, have two children together. Being a father has inspired Mel to take his health more seriously.
5. He Was Almost Homeless
Things in Mel’s life haven’t always been easy. Some of the things he’s had to endure would be enough to make lots of people give up on their dreams. However, no matter what he’s experienced, Mel has always found ways to keep moving forward. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2020, Mel said, “My wife and I were close to homeless about eight or nine years ago.”
6. He Always Wanted to Be in A Pixar Movie
Mel has gotten some awesome opportunities over the years including being cast in the Pixar movie Onward. While landing any role is always something to be excited about, this role was especially meaningful for Mel. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve always loved Pixar movies. I loved Cars, Toy Story, Monsters, Inc. and it’s always been a dream of mine to be part of one of their films.”
7. He Used to Work At a Cigar Shop
Being a professional actor is often glamorized, but the truth is that breaking into the industry can be challenging. As a result, many actors work odd jobs while waiting for their careers to take off. Early in his acting journey, Mel worked at a local cigar shop. While working there, he started getting more involved in the local theater scene.
8. He Didn’t Start Acting Until He Was A Teenager
As mentioned earlier, Mel was all about sports when he was younger. Becoming an actor simply wasn’t on his radar. However, that changed when one of his high school teachers suggested that he give acting a shot. Not long after, he earned his first role in a play.
9. He Has Production Experience
Mel has spent the majority of his acting career in front of the camera. However, he has also gotten the chance to see what things are like from the other side. In 2013, he got his first producer’s credit for a film named Fat. At the moment, that is his only behind-the-scenes credit.
10. He Is A Formally Trained Actor
Despite the fact that Mel didn’t get into acting until he was a teenager, it didn’t take him long to get serious about his craft. He attended SUNY Purchase where he earned a bachelor’s degree in theater arts in 1999. Mel decided to stick around in New York after graduating.