10 Things You Don’t Know About Ben Platt

Credit: @bensplatt

Ben Platt might not be a household name if you don’t pay attention to musical theater, but the young actor is on his way to becoming an EGOT. What’s an EGOT? It’s an entertainer who reaches the prestigious level of talent that allows them to earn an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. He’s not yet 30, and he’s already well on his way to earning all four. Who is Ben Platt? What’s his story? We have everything you need to know right here.

1. Ben Platt is an EGT…All He’s Missing is the O

As previously mentioned, Ben Platt may one day become an EGOT. At the age of 29, he’s already a man with an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony, all from his work in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. He starred in the show from 2015 until 2017, but it certainly wasn’t his first foray into the world of Broadway.

2. Ben Platt is Young

He’s so young that he’s not yet 30. He was born on September 24, 1993, in Los Angeles. He turned 29 in 2022, and we expect his 30th birthday in 2023 will be a big one. After all, he’s got a lot to celebrate already. He’s been in the business since 2002, which means he was only nine when he began his acting career.

3. He’s from a Large Family

Ben Platt knows a thing or two about living in a large family. He’s the fourth of five kids. He has two brothers and two sisters. One of his brothers, Jonah Platt, also went into acting as a way of life.

Credit: @bensplatt

4. Ben Platt’s Father is Famous

Ben Platt’s father is the famous Marc Platt, the man Hollywood knows and loves as one of its most talented. If you recognize the name, it’s because you’ve watched movies such as Legally Blonde and La La Land, Into the Woods, and even stage productions such as Wicked. Marc Platt is a famous producer across the board. He’s worked on movies, television shows, and on Broadway.

5. Ben Platt Came Out To His Family When He Was Very Young

He’s known he’s gay for a long time. So long, in fact, that he sat his family down and told them he was gay when he was only 13. We can only surmise that they are exceptionally close for him to feel so comfortable at this traditionally awkward age to speak to his family about this. While he did share his feelings with his family, he did not tell the world (and does he even have to tell the world anything?) until 2019.

6. He Met a Man at Work

We know Ben Platt did some killer work in the production of Dear Evan Hansen, but he also left the role behind to work on a few other things. When he left the role, someone had to come in and take it over for him. That man was Noah Galvin. He took over the role that Platt vacated on Broadway, but the two also fell madly in love, began dating, and got engaged in 2022.

7. He Attended College at a Prestigious University

When you’re this talented, when you’re this smart, and when you are good at all things, you get to go anywhere you want. Ben Platt wanted to attend Columbia University, so he did. However, he never finished his degree. He was only a student at Columbia for seven weeks before choosing to leave school in the past and move on. He took on a role starring in The Book of Mormon, and that was that for him.

Credit: @bensplatt

8. He Made History with His Tony

When Ben Platt won his Tony for Evan Hansen, he was 23. This made him the youngest man in the history of art to win for best lead actor in a musical. It was not something he took lightly, either. He made history, and he did it based on his own talent, his own hard work, and his dedication to the role.

9. He Lived with His Family During the Pandemic

When the world stopped for Hollywood and New York actors in 2020, he and Noah Galvin moved in with his family to ride out the pandemic. They lived with them in Platt’s home – the one he grew up in – and they did all the things that the world did when they were locked up. They became even closer, and now they are getting married.

10. He’s an Artist

Platt has known since he was six that he is an artist. He’s a singer with two albums. Platt is also an actor, and he’s a man who is so in love with the arts. He’s made a career of it. Some might call it nepotism, but being the son of a famous producer only gets you so far. You might land the roles and get the jobs, but nepotism doesn’t earn you an Emmy, Grammy, or Tony. That’s talent. So, call it what you want, but there is no denying that this young man is an insanely talented actor and singer. There’s no denying his accolades.

