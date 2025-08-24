Cole Escola: 6 Things You Need to Know about the Tony Award Winner

At the 2025 Tony Awards ceremony, Cole Escola shone bright when they received major recognition for their talent as an entertainer. Their outstanding work on the Broadway play Oh, Mary! received critical acclaim and a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play. In addition to their groundbreaking win at the Tonys, the nonbinary performer was also a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Escola gained acclaim for their cabaret work, something the actor is most passionate about. They have also earned critical praise for their on-point comedic chops.
In addition to performing on stage to rave reviews, Escola has amassed notable television roles on shows such as Difficult People, At Home with Amy Sedaris, and Big Mouth. Beyond the skilled performances on the stage and screen, Escola’s knack for writing has also gained prominence. Despite their current status as a celebrated actor, Escola didn’t have anything handed to them. They had many rough days in the formative years, but never relented. Explore these revealing facts to know more about the Oh, Mary! actor.
1. Cole Escola is of Finnish and Norwegian Descent
While they were born and raised in Clatskanie, Oregon, in the United States, Cole Escola is originally from Europe. They have Finnish and Norwegian ancestry, but their life and careers revolve around the United States. Escola attended schools and built exceptional skills in the performing arts in the States.
2. They Dropped Out of College After One Year
Cole Escola attended R.A. Long High School, where they performed in theater productions. Before graduating in 2005, they performed in stage productions of Fiddler on the Roof, Les Misérables, and Little Shop of Horrors. After high school, Escola enrolled in Marymount Manhattan College to study Humanities. However, they dropped out after their freshman year, doing odd jobs to make ends meet.
3. They Had a Rough Beginning
With a booming career and global recognition, it’s easy to think Cole Escola has had it easy, but this is far from the truth. The American multifaceted entertainer was about five years old when their father went ballistic and chased his family away from their mobile home with a gun. Escola left the house with their mother and brother and found shelter in a government housing. They began participating in community theater during high school to hone their skills. After dropping out of college, Escola entertained audiences at children’s birthday parties, juggling it with a job at the Scholastic bookstore. For about 10 years before their career took off fully, Escola operated as a sex worker. They began making progress in the late 2000s with stage performances and YouTube videos.
4. Cole Escola Came Out as Nonbinary in 2022
The Oh, Mary! star has been open about identifying as nonbinary since 2022. However, their nonbinary status became widely known after a groundbreaking win at the 2025 Tony Awards. The actor has not shared the circumstances surrounding their coming out to the public, but proudly uses they/them pronouns. Escola embraced their identity when they had gained prominence as a performer despite threats of negative effects on their journey to superstardom.. Interestingly, being open about their identity has yielded positive results.
5. Cole Escola’s Play Oh, Mary!” Received Five Tony Award Nominations
Written by Cole Escola, Oh, Mary! has received five Tony nominations since it opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024. For the 2025 Tony Awards, Oh, Mary! was nominated for best play, best performance by a leading actor in a play, best performance by a featured actor in a play, best direction of a play, and best costume design of a play. Escola, who performed the main role, won in the best performance by a leading actor category, while Sam Pinkleton received the best direction award. The play has received other awards off-Broadway and on its Broadway stint.
6. Cole Escola is the First Nonbinary to Win a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play
With the 2025 Tony Award victory, Cole Escola set a record as the first nonbinary actor to win the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play category. They beat high-profile celebrities George Clooney and Daniel Dae Kim to clinch the prize. Escola also finished as a finalist for the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. While they have achieved great things in the past, the 2025 milestones brought their nonbinary identity into the mainstream spotlight, and Escola doesn’t seem ready to slow down.
