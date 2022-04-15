10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kenedi Anderson

Kenedi Anderson is a young woman from a large family. She is the second oldest of six kids, she is a young woman who has a close family, and she is a young woman who is so talented that she was discovered and asked to audition for American Idol. She also has a few advantages up her sleeve on the show, and the newly minted top 24 contestant is going places. Here’s what we know about her so far.
1. She is a Star
To be very clear, she is so good that she got a platinum ticket when she auditioned. We all know that there are only three of these to give out – and she got one. The three who got this ticket didn’t have to bother with the first round of Hollywood week. They got to keep going right past that without worry, and she is one of them.
2. The Judges Love Her
At the end of the day, however, she is a woman who has a lot going for her. She is the kind of young woman who has done some big things in her life, and she is excited. The judges, however, recognize her talent and her skill. She was told she was born to be a star by Katy Perry. Luke Bryan believes she’s going to be top 10 easily – and that she was the biggest star they’ve seen. It’s been a lot for her, and she is so excited.
3. She’s Young
The thing about this young woman is that she really is young. She is a teenager who hasn’t even reached legal adult age yet. She’s only 17, and she’s killing it. She has so much talent, and it’s easy to forget she’s so young as a result.
4. She is from Virginia
This young woman is from the east coast. She’s from a place called Crozet, Virginia. She goes to school there – she’s in high school at the Western Albermarle High School, but she did not always live there. In fact, she spent a lot of her childhood living in Louisiana.
5. She Has a Kind of Famous Dad
The reason she moved around and the reason she is who she is also happens to have a lot to do with her father. He is a former college football player from Brigham Young University in Utah, and he is currently a football coach. He was with the University of Virginia, but he is currently coaching at East Carolina University. We have a feeling she might still be in Virginia with her mom to finish her high school career while her dad is in the Carolinas.
6. She’s Got a Big Family
If you read that her father went to BYU, you might not be surprised that this is the truth. It’s not exactly a secret that the BYU crowd is mostly of the Mormon Faith, and the Mormons are big on big families. She is one of six kids in her family.
7. There are Some Rumors
Some people suspect that she has dropped out of the show now that she’s made it to the Top 24, but no one has been able to confirm that yet. She did not appear on a Sunday night version of the show, but there are also rumors she will appear on Monday night’s show in April of 2022. While we cannot confirm, we do know that she has some issues to deal with in terms of this.
8. She is Instrumental
She is a young woman who can play some instruments, and she taught herself. She’s both a guitar player and a piano player, and we are so impressed she can play. We are more impressed that she taught herself to do it.
9. She’s a Writer
While is absolutely a talented singer, she is also a talented songwriter, too. She’s been writing her own music for years now, and she is proud of herself for doing that. She has been able to make a lot happen for herself thus far, and she is excited about it.
10. She Was Invited to Audition
It turns out that she wasn’t a girl who wanted to audition on her own. She was spotted on social media, and it’s easy to see why. She has a massive following on both Instagram and TikTok, and she has a lot of followers, likes, and views. She was found online, and the people from Idol asked her to come on to the show to perform.