Joseph Kosinski Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

Most of Joseph Kosinski movies have always stood out for their visual appeal, immersive storytelling, and the filmmaker’s high-concept ambition. As a graduate of mechanical engineering and architecture from Stanford University and Columbia University, Kosinski incorporates CGI into his projects in a way few filmmakers have been able to successfully do. While his filmography is relatively short, each project reveals his evolution as a director and his commitment to pushing cinematic boundaries.
Having made his feature directorial debut in 2010, Joseph Kosinski has directed six feature-length movies. Additionally, he has directed two short films, several television commercials, a music video, and a few upcoming film projects. These Joseph Kosinski movies span across various genres, from sci-fi epics to emotional dramas and high-octane thrillers. While some of his films have been praised for their innovation and intensity, others have received mixed reviews. Here’s a ranking of Joseph Kosinski movies from the least critically rated to widely acclaimed.
6. Spiderhead (2022)
IMDb: 5.5/10
Tomatometer: 39%
Popcornmeter: 30%
As of 2025, of all Joseph Kosinski movies, his 2022 sci-fi psychological thriller Spiderhead is often considered his least compelling film. Set in a near-future dystopian prison, Spiderhead follows inmates who volunteer for experimental drug trials in exchange for reduced sentences. Led by the charismatic and unsettling Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), the program uses implanted devices to administer a range of mood-altering drugs to inmates.
Spiderhead zeroes in on Jeff (Miles Teller), a convict haunted by a past mistake, and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), a fellow inmate. As their connection grows, Jeff begins to question the ethics and motives behind Abnesti’s experiments. Although several critics praised the film’s premise and stylish visuals, many criticized the screenplay for being shallow and lacking depth. For most audiences, watching Hemsworth perform in an American accent and a more dramatic, non-superhero movie was its highlight.
5. Tron: Legacy (2010)
IMDb: 6.8/10
Tomatometer: 51%
Popcornmeter: 64%
The 2010 sci-fi action film Tron: Legacy was Joseph Kosinski’s feature directorial debut. Kosinski was hired to direct the second installment in the Tron film series, replacing Steven Lisberger. Like its predecessor, Tron: Legacy became a cult classic and received a nomination for Best Sound Editing at the 83rd Academy Awards. For a debut film, Tron: Legacy immediately threw Joseph Kosinski in the spotlight. The movie is known for its cutting-edge visual effects, neon-lit cyber environments, and its critically praised electronic score by Daft Punk.
Tron: Legacy follows Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund), the tech-savvy son of missing tech mogul Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges), who mysteriously vanished decades earlier. After Sam is puked into the Grid, a digital universe created by his father, he reunites with his father and teams up with Quorra (Olivia Wilde), a skilled program. They must confront and defeatCLU, a rogue program, to escape the Grid. Although visually groundbreaking at the time, critics noted that the film’s narrative was thin and its characters underdeveloped.
4. Oblivion (2013)
IMDb: 7.0/10
Tomatometer: 53%
Popcornmeter: 61%
Joseph Kosinski’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi action film Oblivion was his sophomore directorial project. It starred Tom Cruise as Jack Harper, a drone technician on a post-apocalyptic Earth. As he works to repair drones, he begins uncovering secrets that challenge everything he believes. The film’s screenplay was based on Kosinski’s unpublished graphic novel. Like other Joseph Kosinski movies, critics admired Oblivion for its stunning visuals and world-building. However, critics felt the movie was held back by its storyline, which many felt didn’t bring enough new ideas to the table.
3. F1: The Movie (2025)
F1: The Movie (2025) is Joseph Kosinski’s latest feature-length film. It is a high-octane sports drama that gives audiences an immersive experience in the world of Formula One racing. Legendary actor Brad Pitt returns to the big screen in a major role as Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One whose career is derailed by a devastating crash.
Decades later, he’s coaxed out of retirement by his longtime friend Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem). Ruben, owner of the struggling APXGP team, asks Hayes to race and mentor rookie Joshua “Noah” Pearce (Damson Idris). For someone with a reputation for CGI, Joseph Kosinski relied heavily on the use of live F1 footage, with Lewis Hamilton providing needed input.
2. Only the Brave (2017)
IMDb: 7.6/10
Tomatometer: 87%
Popcornmeter: 91%
The 2017 biographical drama Only the Brave was a sharp contrast from Joseph Kosinski’s established style. It was the first time the director deviated from his sci-fi, CGI-laden film. Only the Brave retells the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, an elite team of woodland firefighters based in Prescott, Arizona.
Led by veteran Eric Marsh (Josh Brolin), the crew strives to earn official “Hotshot” status so they can tackle the fiercest front-line fires. Miles Teller joins the cast as Brendan McDonough, a recovering addict seeking redemption. Only the Brave culminates in their courageous, tragic stand during the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013. To date, Only the Brave is considered one of the most underrated biographical dramas about firefighters. Although a critical masterpiece, the movie bombed at the Box Office.
1. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
IMDb: 8.2/10
Tomatometer: 96%
Popcornmeter: 99%
In his decade-long career, the long-awaited 2022 sequel action film Top Gun: Maverick is Joseph Kosinski’s highest-rated movie. Having previously collaborated with Tom Cruise in his Oblivion movie, Kosinski was hired as director after Tony Scott’s death. For a sequel, Top Gun: Maverick received rave reviews from critics and audiences, with special praise for Kosinski’s direction. Beyond its critical success, Top Gun: Maverick raked in $1.496 billion at the Box Office against its production budget of $170–177 million. To date, of all Joseph Kosinski movies, Top Gun: Maverick has been his highest-grossing film.
