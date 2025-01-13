Janice LeAnn Brown: Rise To Fame of the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Star

With just a few acting credits, Janice LeAnn Brown appears to be on her way to fulfilling her dreams of earning a storied career. The young American actress began acting as a child performer with big aspirations for her future in the industry. True to that, she has garnered notable credits across film and television in less than a decade of being under the spotlight. Brown has appeared in prominent television shows such as Black-ish, Euphoria, and Best Foot Forward. She played the younger version of Rue in Euphoria.
Janice LeAnn Brown landed a career-defining role in 2024, appearing as Billy on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Growing up, Brown was a huge fan of the Wizards of Waverly Place movies and would watch them multiple times daily. As such, she is excited to be a part of the franchise. Though in her formative years, Brown has set a standard for herself, aspiring to be the center of attention at red carpet premiere events, win an Oscar, and earn a spot on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame. Catch up with her burgeoning career for more details.
How Old is Janice LeAnn Brown?
Janice LeAnn Brown was born in the United States on September 27, 2010. The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place star was born to a single mom who served in the United States Army. Thus, she spent her early years with her maternal grandparents who raised her alongside an older brother. The name of the school she attends is not public knowledge as she is more focused on succeeding as an actress.
As expected, Janice LeAnn Brown’s age has been a subject of speculation since she stormed the spotlight. The actress was seven years old when she made her professional acting debut. She has maintained steady progress from earning guest spots on TV shows to playing a series regular in a major project. Below is a rundown of her career exploits in film and television so far.
Janice LeAnn Brown Made Her Television Debut On One Episode of Black-ish
Black-ish season 4 introduced television audiences to Janice LeAnn Brown in 2017 when she appeared in a single episode as Young Bow. The same year, she played a homeless little girl on one Do You Want to See a Dead Body? episode. In 2018, she landed a major spot on the critically acclaimed television series, Growing Up Immigrant as Kessie Ajayi.
Janice LeAnn Brown appeared alongside talented actors on Euphoria, playing a younger version of Zendaya‘s Rue in 2019. Her next television role came in 2020 when she portrayed Helen in Just Roll With It. Brown’s other television credits include DD in Best Foot Forward, Frankie Finkle in Bunk’d, and Billie in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Brown played herself in the short-form Disney Jr. series Muppet Babies: Play Date.
Exploring Janice LeAnn Brown’s Film Career
While her major acting credits are on the small screen, Janice LeAnn Brown has also garnered film credits. She debuted on the silver screen in 2019’s Endings, Beginnings where she played Abigail. In 2020, she appeared as Sheila in Playing with Beethoven and portrayed Andrea Monstross in Montross: Blood Rules (2022). Brown was seen in the 2022 short film Fathead as Ragamuffin. Her promising career is still unfolding and fans look forward to what she will do next.
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Shot Her To Prominence
Granted, Janice LeAnn Brown had appeared in notable television series before the Disney show, but Wizards Beyond Waverly Place pushed her further into the spotlight. Brown was beginning to doubt her ability to succeed as an actress when her agent called to confirm she got a spot on the show. This renewed her hope in the industry. “It was a godsend opportunity, and I’m just really happy to be here,” she told Teen Vogue during a 2024 interview. The role promises a new chapter in Brown’s evolving artistry.
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is the spin-off and sequel to Disney Channel’s hit show Wizards of Waverly Place. The revival reunites Selena Gomez (Alex Russo), David Henrie (Justin Russo), David DeLuise (Jerry Russo), Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa Russo), and Jake T. Austin (Max Russo) who reprised their roles from the original show. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place focuses on a new young wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown). The first season of the show premiered on October 29 on Disney Channel.
