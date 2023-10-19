Burt Young ‘Rocky’ Film Series Actor, Dead at 83

On October 18, 2023, it was confirmed by Burt Young‘s manager that he had passed away at the age of 83. Young was most famous for starring as Paulie, the loud-mouthed yet kind-hearted friend and brother-in-law to Sylvester Stallone‘s titular character in the Rocky franchise. Young sadly passed away on October 8, 2023. The cause of death is currently unknown.
It’s more than fair to say that the Rocky franchise simply wouldn’t have been the same without Burt Young. However, the Oscar-nominated actor was an iconic thespian with a plethora roles under his belt that stretch far beyond the Rocky movies. So, in honour of his name, let’s take a deep dive into the life and career of Burt Young.
The Early Days of Burt Young
Burt Young was born on April 30, 1940, in New York City, growing up in a working-class family in Brooklyn. Young pursued a career in acting early on, making his debut on TV in 1969. To hone his craft, he turned to the legendary acting coach Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio, studying dramatic arts under his tutelage. Young initially played smaller roles, often cast as a thug or tough guy due to his imposing physique. However, he gradually gained recognition for his talents, leading up to his breakthrough role in Rocky in 1976.
How Burt Young’s Paulie Was a Key Factor in Rocky’s Success
In the first Rocky picture, Burt Young’s character Paulie is a drunk, aggressive man. However, he is still Rocky’s best friend and possesses a nurturing side that he hides with a shield of toxic masculinity. Paulie is also the brother to Adrian (Talia Shire), a reclusive pet shop employee who Rocky attempts to woe throughout the movie. After Paulie sets the two up on a date, their love blossoms and becomes the heart of the whole story. In Rocky II, Rocky and Adrian become man and wife. Therefore, Paulie now becomes Rocky’s brother-in-law, thus growing their bond further.
Young’s performance in the first Rocky was a nuanced portrayal of a somewhat broken man down-trodden by society. It was a critically acclaimed performance and earned him an Oscar nomination. What’s more, throughout the franchise, Paulie’s character continues to develop. In the later installments he becomes a form of comedic relief as well as often being a burden to Rocky and Adrian. To that, Young’s character is an essential, multi-layered piece of the puzzle that was instrumental in the massive success of the franchise. Young starred in all six of the Rocky movies, making the character his most renowned role of his storied career.
Burt Young’s Iconic Roles Outside of the Rocky Franchise
Convoy (1978)
Sam Peckinpah‘s 1978 movie, Convoy, is a road movie that follows a group of truck drivers as they lead a statewide police chase across the American Southwest. The film’s main character, Martin “Rubber Duck” Penwald, leads the convoy of truckers as they try to avoid the corrupt Sheriff Lyle “Cottonmouth” Wallace and his police forces. Although it was one of Peckinpah’s lesser-known films, Convoy has garnered a cult following for its thrilling chase scenes and action-packed plot. The movie also marked a significant moment for Burt Young, who starred as Pig Pen in the movie. Convoy marked Young’s first film with top billing outside of the successful Rocky series. Convoy remains an underrated gem in Peckinpah’s collection and is definitely worth a watch for fans of action and adventure movies.
Once Upon a Time in America (1984)
Once Upon a Time in America is a classic gangster drama from 1984 that tells the story of a group of Jewish gangsters who grow up in New York’s Lower East Side during the Prohibition era. The film is a masterpiece of cinematography and storytelling, with a sweeping narrative that spans decades and a strong ensemble cast that includes Joe Pesci, James Woods, and Robert De Niro. But perhaps the standout performance comes from Burt Young, who gives one of his most dramatic renditions of his career as an established gangster looking back on his life of crime. The film’s intricate plot and complex characters have made it an iconic gangster movie among audiences and critics alike.
Various TV Shows
Burt Young started his career in television with his first onscreen appearance being that of a bartender on the show, Doctors. After this, his roles gradually got bigger, eventually appearing in an episode of the classic war comedy series, M*A*S*H. After the glaring success of Rocky, Young was catapulted to worldwide fame. In later years, he starred in episodes of The Sopranos, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Kevin Can Wait.