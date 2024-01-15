7 Female Celebrities With Spine Tattoos

A growing number of celebrities have spine tattoos as either part of their body art collections or as the only one. Besides the fame, riches, red carpets, and spotlights, many Hollywood celebrities have a noticeable addiction to tattoos. Whether full-body or inconspicuous tattoos, there’s no denying that some body art is just amazingly beautiful.
For many celebrities who love tattoos, the back is usually one of their preferred body areas to showcase the art. However, a few of these celebrities have favored spine tattoos over full-back art. Interestingly, spine tattoos are often chosen by female celebrities more than their male counterparts. Here are 7 celebrities with spine tattoos that are just amazingly gorgeous.
Jordin Sparks
Jordin Sparks is a two-time Grammy-nominated singer and actress. Sparks rose to fame after winning American Idol season 6 in 2007. Winning at age 17, Jordin Sparks became the youngest person to win American Idol. Sparks not only became America’s sweetheart, but her music and acting career brought her fame and riches. Besides her love for music, Jordin Sparks also has a collection of tattoos over her body. Sparks has at least eight tattoos in different areas of her body. However, one of her least obvious tattoos is her mid-spine tattoo. The tattoo is a Hebrew phrase that reportedly means, “If I am not myself, then who will be me?”
Sarah Hyland
American actress Sarah Hyland is known for her role as Haley Dunphy in the ABC sitcom Modern Family. Hyland played the role from 2009 to 2020. In recent times, Sarah Hyland is known for hosting Play-Doh Squished and Love Island USA. Over the years, Hyland has gotten a few tattoos on several parts of her body. However, most of her tattoos are fine-line tattoos. Unsurprisingly, her spine tattoo is an arrow. She got the tattoo sometime in March 2015 with two best friends.
Sophie Turner
The Emmy-nominated English actress Sophie Turner rose to fame with her debut role as Sansa Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones. On the big screen, she portrayed the Marvel Comics superheroes Jean Grey/Phoenix in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019). The actress dated and married singer, songwriter, and actor Joe Jonas in 2019 and divorced in 2023. However, it isn’t her personal life with Joe Jonas that puts her on the list. Amongst her remarkable collection of tattoos, Turner has a North Star tattoo on her spine.
Victoria Beckham
English former singer, fashion designer, and television personality Victoria Beckham became a household name in the 1990s and early 2000s. She was a member of the girl group Spice Girls and was known as Posh Spice. Besides being a member of the best-selling female group of all time, Victoria Beckham is also known as the wife of former professional soccer player David Beckham. At the height of her tattoo collection, Victoria Beckham had as many as six tattoos in different parts of her body. Over the years, she reportedly removed some of them. Whether or not she’ll leave the spine tattoo is unknown. However, when she had it, it was one of the prettiest spine tattoos. Victoria Beckham’s spine tattoo was written in Hebrew and read, “I am my beloved’s, and my beloved is mine.”
Lady Gaga
Another celebrity with a spine tattoo is Lady Gaga. When it comes to tattoos, few do it like the multi-Grammy Awards winner. Over the years, Lady Gaga has increased her collection of tattoos. However, it wasn’t until 2019 that she included a spine tattoo. As an ode to the A Star Is Born movie she starred in alongside Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga’s spine tattoo features a rose and the words “La Vie En Rose.” Interestingly, not only is it the name of the Edith Piaf song her character performed in the movie, but it was the song she performed that got Cooper to cast her as a co-lead in A Star Is Born.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen is an American model and television personality. She is also known as the wife of multi-Grammy Awards winner John Legend. Chrissy Teigen is another celenbrity added a spine tattoo to her body art in appreciation of her husband. Teigen’s spine tattoo was a nod to her husband’s “Ooh Laa” song. The tattoo reads, “Ooooooooh la shoowap shoowap.”
Billie Eilish
Singer and songwriter Billie Eilish is no stranger to the world of tattoos. Besides having her name on her chest, a dragon tattoo on her thighs, and three fairies on her hand, Eilish got her biggest tattoo in 2023. The spine tattoo has left many of her fans confused about its meaning. It runs from the top of her spine to the bottom. Although Billie Eilish has yet to address and elaborate more on its meaning, the spine tattoo has left her fans torn on what they believe it could mean.
