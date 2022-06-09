The last year or so has been a whirlwind for Jake Baker. He went from being virtually unknown to those outside of his circle to joining the cast of a reality TV show and entering into a pretty public relationship. Both Jake and his girlfriend, Malia White, were cast members in the sixth season of Below Deck Mediterranean. After meeting on the show, the two started a relationship. As you can probably guess, becoming. a public figure has taken some getting used to, but Jake has handled it all in stride. Only time will tell what the future has in store for Jake, but his growing list of fans is ready to go along for the ride. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jake Baker.
1. He’s Originally from New Zealand
In general, Jake has been pretty private about the details of his personal life. One thing we do know about him, though, is that he is a native of New Zealand. Even though he doesn’t live there anymore, he is very proud of his roots and his home country will always be in his heart.
2. He’s a Positive Person
Let’s be real, sometimes it’s a lot easier to dwell on negativity than it is to try to see the positive side. However, this is a challenge that Jake never backs down from. Jake always does his best to see the bright side of things and he hopes to spread that positivity to all of the people he comes in contact with.
3. He Likes to Travel
The world is a huge place with so many things to offer. In reality, no one will ever be able to see everything, but Jake wants to see as much of it as he can. He is an avid traveler and he has gotten to visit places all of the globe. Some of the countries he’s been to are France and Iceland.
4. He Has a Great Sense of Style
There are plenty of people who only wear things that are practical, but there are also plenty of people who also want to look stylish. Jake is a little bit of both. While he does know when to dress for functionality, he also has a good eye for fashion and he likes putting great outfits together.
5. He’s an Animal Lover
If you’re someone who loves animals, you’ll be happy to know that Jake does, too. There’s just something about the bond between humans and animals that is truly unmatched. Based on his Instagram profile, he seems to be more of a cat person than a dog person. However, it’s unclear if he currently has any pets of his own.
6. He’s a Proud Uncle
Jake seems to come from a close-knit family, and that is something he is really grateful for. While he doesn’t have any children of his own, he is a devoted uncle and he takes his role very seriously. His niece, Poppy, suffers from a condition called osteogenesis imperfect, also known as brittle bone disease. He has used his platform to help raise money to raise awareness about the illness.
7. He Likes to Stay Active
Keeping himself in good shape has always been one of Jake’s top priorities. Not only does he like to hit the gym, but he also enjoys doing things like swimming and rowing. In addition to being good for his physical health, his passion for fitness is also good for his mental health.
8. He Loves a Good Adrenaline Rush
There are some people who are perfectly fine with living their entire lives in their comfort zone, but that has never been Jake’s style. He is the kind of person who isn’t afraid to try new things and he never shies away from a good adventure. Some of the things he enjoys doing include scuba diving and surfing.
9. He’s an Engineer
On top of being handsome and fun, Jake is also an ambitious person. While we weren’t able to find any details on his education, we do know that he works as an engineer. From what we can tell, Jake really loves his job and he hopes to keep growing in the field.
10. He Likes Fishing
It’s no secret that Jake loves being out on the water. However, he doesn’t just love boating and swimming, he also enjoys fishing. When the weather is nice, he loves to get out there and see what he can catch and his Instagram profile makes it very clear that he usually doesn’t have any trouble.