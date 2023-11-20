Is Adam Devine Right About Marvel Killing The Comedy Genre?

Comedian Adam Devine seems to think that Marvel films have ruined comedy. In fact, the actor believes that audiences crave big-budget blockbusters, and no longer have any interest in seeing small films that don’t match the scope of superhero films,
“I think Marvel ruined it. It feels like superhero movies kind of ruined comedies,” Devine said on This Past Weekend with Theo Von. “Because people go to the theatre and you expect to watch something that costs $200 million to make and comedy movies aren’t that. You’re like, ‘well, why would I spend the same amount of money to go watch a little comedy in the theatre if I could spend the same amount of money and go see something that is worth $200 million?’
Devine makes some good points. The comedy genre is currently on life support when it comes to film. Of course, the genre will never fully disappear, but it’s certainly not the same as the early 2000s. Films like No Hard Feelings and Joy Ride are a dime a dozen these days. Romantic comedies are mainly television stables. Comedies do exist, but there’s no denying that the marketplace barely sees any these days.
The Culture Of Comedy Has Changed
Comedy has always changed throughout the years. First, it was silent films. Then, it was Charlie Chapman who burst onto the scene. Then teenage comedies like The Breakfast Club and Heathers came on board. Raunchy and edgy humor pushed the genre forward thanks to American Pie. And most of the 2000’s saw a variety of humor across the board.
However, in the last couple of years, comedy has barely existed in theaters. On the television landscape, the genre is thriving, as shows like Ted Lasso or Barry are regarded as some of the finest television ever made. But the reason for the lack of comedies isn’t just due to superheroes, but the culture itself.
Sadly, nearly everything has to be politically correct these days. Some people feel that movies like American Pie are outdated. Comedians are “canceled” because if they say a certain joke then it’s automatically deemed “harmful” to a select group, even though there are no studies to support such a narrative. Superheroes (or mostly Marvel) didn’t necessarily kill comedy in films. The culture did. As previously stated, comedies will always exist, but it’s definitely taking a backseat.
Has Marvel Been A Big Contribution To The Death Of Comedies?
Marvel’s bread and butter is a light-hearted comedy. There are a few films here and there that don’t display the studio’s signature brand of humor, but otherwise, comedy has a big presence in the overall landscape. Does that mean Marvel has been the biggest reason that small comedy films barely exist? No.
The more accurate reasoning behind the demise of comedy is due to blockbusters effectively hurt the genre. The past ten years have been dominated by over-the-top and wild franchises like Fast and the Furious and Mission Impossible. More often than not, these films have brought in a billion dollars in return.
Unfortunately, that’s not something comedies can say. Granted, Barbie just achieved such a huge milestone, but when was the last time a non-animated live-action full-blown comedy made it to a billion? The Hangover Part II is the second-highest-grossing comedy of all time. That film made $586.8 million. Comedies aren’t as lucrative as big-budget blockbusters, at least in the eyes of studios and executives.
Adam Devine’s Point Is Understandable, But Somewhat Misguided
Audiences do still crave fresh and original content, though there’s no denying that people aren’t chomping at the bit to see the return of films like The Hangover or American Pie. However, Barbie does represent hope for comedies. Audiences gravitated towards that film because it represented something as a joyful and funny experience. No Hard Feelings had promise, but it oddly seemed out of place in today’s world, even though it would be great if more films of that nature were released. The full blame can’t be put on superheroes, as it’s a deeply layered subject beyond just one thing.
