The Complete Transformers Live-Action Movie Timeline Explained

The Transformers franchise has one of the most complex movie timelines because of its non-linear order of films. The franchise’s creative team may have focused on a collective notion within the movies, but they failed to keep all of them in chronological order. However, despite the inconsistencies in the franchise’s timeline, the movies have attracted a large fan base and have gone on to become one of the most successful sci-fi movie franchises of all time.
The franchise features a whole force of highly intelligent robots and their existence in the universe. According to the movies, Transformers were created prior to the presence of organic life. However, the science behind how it all came together was only recently revealed. Now that Transformers: Rise of The Beasts is about to hit the cinemas, it would be worthwhile to assess the exact order of events in the Transformers’ timeline.
B127 Crash Lands On Earth (1987)
Transformers’ interaction with Earth started in 1987 when Optimus Prime (leader of the Autobots) sent one of his associates, Bumblebee, to Earth. This event is shown in Travis Knight’s Bumblebee. The Autobot was sent to take refuge on earth and set up a base of operation so that Prime and his friends had refuge when they arrived. After the crash landing, Bumblebee ran into some trouble with Sector Seven, an American government agency.
To get off the radar, Bee transformed into a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle gifted to a teenager Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld). Charlie then accidentally sent a signal to two Decepticons, revealing B127’s location, leading them to make their way to Earth. Fortunately, Bumblebee took care of the Decepticons before they could send the signal back and invite their allies. After all was said and done, Bumblebee and Charlie Watson parted ways.
Live-Action Appearance Of Maximals, Terrorcons, And Predacons (1994)
This era of the timeline will be explored in more details with the upcoming Rise Of The Beasts. The events of the movie will take place in 1994 and will bring new Transformers on the big screen; these include Terrorcons, Maximals, and Predacons. The movie has yet to make its way to cinemas; as such, information about this era, remains limited. Besides, Rise Of The Beasts is a prequel to the other Michael Bay Transformers movies. So, fans can expect something new and exciting here.
Sam Witwicky Kills Megatron With Allspark (2007)
Michael Bay’s first Transformers movie featured Bumblebee on a mission for Optimus Prime to find the Allspark — a cube brimming with colossal energy. The hit movie also revealed that Earth was home to Decepticons far earlier than was known. Towards the end, we can see Sam Witwicky — a typical teenager, killing Megatron using the Allspark’s massive power surge that destroys his Energon.
The Fallen And Megatron Return (2009)
After two years, The Fallen returns in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009). The Fallen was one of the Primes that went against the rules by destroying a planet with life by harvesting its sun’s energy using the harvester. Fortunately, the remaining Primes hid the sun harvester by giving their life. The movie revolves around Sam Witwicky who started seeing curious symbols after touching one of the broken shards of the Allspark. These symbols indicate another Energon source that could start the sun harvester again.
Death Of Megatron And Sentinel Prime (2012)
In 2012, Sentinel Prime returned when the Transformers discovered a new ship in the darker region of the moon. Sentinel Prime was like an Einstein of the Autobots. However, he shook hands with Decepticons later on for the good of their planet. Sentinel Prime tried to use different pillars to create a portal that could bring his planet to Earth. That would have been a death sentence for Earth and the Rebirth of the Cybertron. That’s why both Sentinel Prime and Megatron met an unfortunate end at the hands of Optimus Prime.
Optimus Prime Leaves Earth After Fighting Galvatron (2014)
The franchise’s fourth movie Transformers: the Age of Extinction, led everyone 65 million years back toward the concept of “Creators.” Previously, it was said that Allspark’s energy was used to create cybertronian life. However, in this movie, it was clarified that an alien race of Creators dispersed seeds around the universe called “Transformium” that gave rise to the Transformers. In 2014, according to Transformers timeline, when humans started seeing Autobots as a threat, living on Earth became a challenge for Autobots. Therefore, Prime left Earth after defeating Lockdown and Galvatron (revived version of Megatron) with the help of Dinobots.
The Return Of Optimus Prime And Quintessa (2018)
In Transformers: The Last Knight, we see Optimus Prime getting brainwashed by Queen Quintessa. However, it doesn’t take long for Prime to get out of her grip with Bumblebee’s familiar voice. After dealing with Quintessa, the Autobots return to Cybertron to rebuild their home from the start. Even though the Transformers live-action movie timeline is quite complex, seeing every puzzle piece getting in its place is fun. Hopefully, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts would bring something extra fun to the timeline.
