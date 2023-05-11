Top Five Moments of The Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer

The end is almost near for The Guardians of the Galaxy. James Gunn has confirmed that this strange band of heroes will go on one last mission on May 5, 2023. It’s been a wild ride since these characters were introduced in 2014; Guardians of the Galaxy was certainly a dark horse when Marvel released the film in August, but the unique world and characters helped skyrocket this series into something special.
The final adventure for Peter and the gang picks up after the war with Thanos. Naturally, Star Lord is still reeling from losing Gamora. But a new threat emerges that forces this ragtag team to defend the universe once again. Should the mission fail, then it could be the end of the Guardians as we know them. Here are the best moments from the Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer.
1. Gamora Came Back With An Attitude
We all know what happened with Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. It was hands-down one of the most heartbreaking moments in the two-part epic. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going for a darker tone in the final film. It genuinely feels like the effects of Endgame have taken a massive toll on the characters within the film. Seeing as this is the final Guardians of the Galaxy film, it’ll be fun to see the new dynamics of Gamora and Peter’s relationship. One thing is sure, Gamora’s return isn’t the happily ever after most people would like it to be.
2. Rocket Gets A Lot More Screen Time
For the most part, the Guardians of The Galaxy has tried to accommodate everyone’s story. Well, it seems like Rocket is finally getting his day in the sun. As is evident in the Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer, the audience gets to dig into the roots of Rocket’s past. It’s always fun exploring the backstories and adding a personal arc will help Rocket get some necessary depth. But it does make one question whether Rocket will stay alive by the time credits roll in Guardians of the Galaxy V3.
3. Things Start To Look Bleak In The Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer
As previously mentioned, the fates of these characters truly come into question. The chances that any of the Guardians return for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars appear to be incredibly slim. Drax isn’t much of a sentimental character, so seeing him get emotional is both powerful and suspicious. However, it does highlight his evolution throughout these films.
James Gunn does an incredible job with these strange heroes, and it’d be sad for any of them to die. Whatever the case may be, the stakes are incredibly high in Vol. 3. It’s such a testament to Gunn’s skills that he’s managed to get such a powerful and emotional response from a trailer.
4. Adam Warlock Makes An Appearance
Surprisingly, we don’t get much from Will Poulter‘s Adam Warlock in the trailer. However, the core story of his source material remains intact as the High Evolutionary is the focal point of his existence. The major scene with Warlock destroying a town is stunning visually. Needless to say, Poulter is a strong actor, so there’s no question whether he’ll be able to pull his weight. Hopefully, Adam Warlock gets the necessary development to make him one of the best Marvel villains to appear onscreen.
5. There’s A Little Humor In There
Trauma and tragedy are highlighted well in this trailer, but so is humor. Gunn also does a masterful job of blending these tones nicely. The Guardians were always an odd bunch, and the filmmaker knows how to mix dark comedy and tragedy seamlessly. Peter exploring the date option Nebula could be a fun diversion, and the banter between these two should highlight their amazing chemistry. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will likely be an emotional thrill ride that’ll bring tears from both laughter and sadness.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!