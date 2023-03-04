How Guardians Of The Galaxy Can Continue (Despite Gunn’s Comments)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will complete the MCU trilogy once and for all. The movie already promises a grand finale for this iteration of heroes, which will likely leave many fans in tears over the end of an era. While this will be the end for the original franchise under director James Gunn, who is moving over to DC Studios as the Co-CEO, there are several options for the team to remain on the big screen.
To begin with, Gunn has said Vol. 3 sets up the next ten to twenty years of Marvel’s cosmic stories. Furthermore, despite various delays, the script allegedly did not change, so the crucial pieces establishing the future remain intact. It stands to reason that the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy could serve as a setting for what will come next for the team, as Gunn will be able to end the trilogy while leaving Marvel Studios with a glimpse into the future. But without Gunn at the helm and the exit of franchise mainstays, how can the Guardian of the Galaxy franchise continue?
Gunn Is Already Setting Up A New Guardians Of The Galaxy
James Gunn, director of the Guardians of The Galaxy franchise, has stated that this iteration of the Guardians will be coming to an end in Vol. 3. This has led some fans to believe that the franchise will be no more in the MCU, however, it seems Gunn has been quietly setting up the foundations for a new team. To begin with, Adam Warlock, who is a member of the Guardians in the comic books, has been teased in earlier MCU projects, particularly Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The character is set to take the spotlight in Vol. 3 with Gunn implying that the Adam Warlock (played by Will Poulter) will be prominent in the MCU moving forward. What’s more, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special also teased Cosmo the Spacedog joining the team.
The idea that the Guardians of the Galaxy will continue in the MCU without Gunn at the helm has been met with mixed reactions, as previous directors who have included the team in their films have reportedly failed to capture the essence of the team. The Russo Brothers and Taika Waititi were criticized for relying heavily on the comedy aspects of the team, unlike Gunn who has always managed to keep the Guardians funny while also leaving space for heartfelt moments. However, only time will tell how the Guardians will fair without Gunn as their offscreen captain.
Who The Team At The End Of GOTG2 Are In The Comics
Furthermore, the mid-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 saw a group of Ravagers reuniting to pay their respects to Yondu Udonta. What’s interesting about this particular group is that they were all members of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the comic books at one point or the other. The members seen in the mid-credits scene include Stakar Ogord (also known as Starhawk) played by Sylvester Stallone, Martinex (Michael Rosenbaum), Charlie-27 (Ving Rhames), Aleta Ogord (Michelle Yeoh), Mainframe (Miley Cyrus) and Krugarr. While this could very well be a one-off cameo for most of the members seen, the notability of the actors portraying the team makes the idea of these characters carrying on the Guardians legacy seem very exciting. At the moment, nothing is set in stone about how the Guardians of the Galaxy will continue but we’re certain Adam Warlock will keep us on our toes in the near future.
