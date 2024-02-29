‘From’ Season 3: Everything You Need to Know

From Season 3 is getting closer to its premiere date as filming has commenced on the hit series. MGM+ greenlit the third installment of the show following the end of season 2 which wrapped with an unsettling cliffhanger. The first season of the American science fiction horror series premiered in February 2022 to positive reviews from critics and audiences, setting the pace for a continuation of the acclaimed plot that takes a unique approach. As such, anticipation is rife about what the future holds for the series.
Created by John Griffin and anchored by Harold Perrineau, From revolves around a mysterious town with a handful of unwilling residents. They must stay alert to survive the monstrous nocturnal creatures hunting them at night. The original horror series captivated audiences with its unique storyline but there is still scepticism about the show’s future. Amid fears that the show might be canceled, MGM+ has ordered From Season 3 with a more intense storyline in view. Here’s what you need to know about the next chapter of the acclaimed horror series.
What Will From Season 3 Be About?
With the major cliffhanger that left audiences on the edge of their seats at the end of From season 2, it’s safe to assume that John Griffin is creating another exceptional chapter. Sadly, showrunners are still keeping details of From season 3 plot under wraps. Notwithstanding, after two successful seasons, there is a lot to say about the next chapter of the MGM+ original series. The ending of season 2 is a lot to take in and promises an intense storyline for the next chapter. The network has hinted that From season 3 will continue to leave fans on their toes with more mysteries, terrifying moments, and some answers too.
With From season 3 in the pipeline, the true mission and origin of the cicadas which are beginning to get more prominent on the show are expected to be explored. Again, The Boy in White is getting more attention, especially with his role in From Season 2 ending. His knowledge of the mysterious town and the secret passage to escaping it is an exciting angle to expand the plot. Meanwhile, the most thrilling part of From Season 3 revolves around Tabitha who after finding herself outside the cursed town will likely launch an investigation to get to the root of the mystery. The big question though, is, will she return to the the mysterious town to share her experience with the others and rescue her family?
From Season 3 Cast List
Except for the ones whose characters die, From cast members from previous seasons often return and the same is expected for From season 3. However, an official cast list has not been confirmed by showrunners as of the time of writing this piece. Regardless, one potential cast member whose spot is secured is Harold Perrineau who will reprise his role as Boyd Stevens.
Other prominent stars expected to return for season 3 include Catalina Sandino Moreno as, Tabitha Matthews, Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews, Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines, David Alplay as Jade Herrera, Ricky He as Kenny Liu, Avery Konrad as Sara Myers, Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews, Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller and, Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan. Also, with Tabitha waking up in a different town, new characters will be introduced to expand the story arc. She is expected to devise a means to either go back for her family and friends or find a way to rescue them from the town they are trapped in.
From Season 3 Release Date
While no official announcement has been made to confirm the release date of From Season 3, the wait is almost over as filming has commenced in Nova Scotia, Canada. Perrineau confirmed this to his concerned fans on social media. As such, a date will be announced soon. The series’ timeline shows that previous seasons have followed a yearly release date schedule. From Season 1 premiered on February 20, 2022, on Epix, and the series was renewed for a second run in April 2022.
From season 2 premiered on April 23, 2023, on MGM+ while the network ordered a third season in June 2023. Currently one of the highly-anticipated series of the year, From Season 3 is set to premiere in 2024. Often compared to ABC’s Lost and with Lost lead director Jack Bender also part of the crew, From has some of the best hands. Michael Mahoney is producing the horror series. Explore the full cast of From television series.
