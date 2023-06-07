5 Things You Didn’t Know About Elizabeth Saunders

In her over three decades of working in the entertainment industry, Elizabeth Saunders has shown her versatility across the board. A Canadian-based actress of English origin, Saunders made her professional acting debut in the late 1980s. Her passion for the arts was born in her home country before she expanded her horizon to include Canada and the United States. She has since made a name for herself in the various movie industries she has worked.
Saunders’s repertoire of acting credits has grown over the years to incorporate major roles in both films and television series. Some of her best performances can be seen in The Boondock Saints (1999), Slings and Arrows (2005), Orphan Black (2013), IT (2017), and From (2023-). She has also done some stage work and remained true to her passion for the theater by teaching the younger generation. Saunders equally explored the theater industry in other capacities. Her exceptional talent as a cartoon voice actress speaks for itself. Explore these revealing facts to learn more about the From actress.
1. Elizabeth Saunders Is Based In Toronto
While she was born in Bristol, England, Elizabeth Saunders was actually raised in Canada. She grew up in the city of Calgary with her parents and has remained in the country to date. Saunders now resides in Toronto, Canada, with her family. While she’s a Toronto resident, Elizabeth Saunders has made a lot of appearances in Hollywood productions. Notable among them is her role in the MGM+ series, From.
2. She Is Married To A Canadian Actor
Born Elizabeth Brown, the actress switched her last name to Saunders when she got married to Canadian actor Cliff Saunders. Her earliest acting credits are recorded under her maiden name. The pair tied the knot on September 19, 1994, and the marriage has remained strong.
Beyond playing roles in movies and TV shows, he’s known for his Broadway record, which includes The 39 Steps and the 2014 Broadway revival of Les Miserables. He is also well-versed as a voice actor, like his wife. Elizabeth Saunders’ marriage has also produced two children named Bridget Saunders and Alberta Saunders. However, none has followed their parents’ footsteps into the entertainment industry.
3. Aside From Screen Credits, Elizabeth Saunders Is A Theatre Actress, Director, Teacher, and Writer
Elizabeth Saunders is as versatile as they come. Like most seasoned thespians, she has a reputable collection of theater works that include leading roles. Beyond her acting credits in the theater, Saunders is also known for her roles as a theatre director, teacher, and writer. A BFA holder in acting, Saunders backs her talent with academic qualifications. In fact, she has dedicated her time to teaching theater enthusiasts. She also holds an MA in Theatre Performance and Drama.
4. She Voiced Mrs. Turtle On The Long-running Franklin
Elizabeth Saunders got her career breakthrough when she joined the cast of Franklin, voicing Mrs. Elizabeth Turtle. She played the kind and understanding wife of Mr. Turtle and Franklin’s mother from 1997 to 2004. While she played Mrs. Turtle in 38 episodes of Franklin, Saunders reprised the role in other installments of the long-running children’s cartoon series. These include Franklin and the Green Knight: The Movie (2000), Franklin’s Magic Christmas (2001), Back to School with Franklin (2003), Franklin and the Turtle Lake Treasure (2006), and Franklin and Friends (2011).
5. Elizabeth Saunders Plays One Of The Main Characters On The MGM+ Series, From
The no-nonsense and good-hearted Donna Raines couldn’t have had a better actress than Elizabeth Saunders to bring her to life. Donna Raines is the captain of the residents at Colony House in the John Griffin-created American science fiction horror television series, From. The show follows the efforts of accidental residents of a nightmarish town to find a way out and stay safe from the nocturnal creatures who haunt them when the sun goes down.
Donna plays a vital role in making sure everybody is safe, even if it means taking extreme measures. Saunders’s role on the show puts her in the spotlight as she shares the screen with Hollywood stars like Harold Perrineau (Boyd Stevens) and Eion Bailey (Jim Matthews). The actress seems to have a bright future with the show, as her character has been getting more attention.