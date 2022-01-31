Gorilla Grodd Wasn’t In Peacemaker, But He Still Can Be

Did anyone else think that hostile gorilla in the latest episode of Peacemaker was Gorilla Grodd? As soon as I saw the big ape rag dolling Harcourt and Vigilante, that’s what instantly came to mind. And when Peacemaker himself came in and fought the animal with no weapons, I got so excited. What really convinced me was when he was about to smash Peacemaker’s face in and he actually started talking. Just hearing the big gorilla yell, “Die, human!” was enough for me, because that sounds like something the telepathic ape would say. And just the fact that these humans are being controlled by “The Butterflies” supported this theory, due to the villain’s ability to use mind control. That’s aside from the fact that he doesn’t need small, insect-like aliens to help him control people’s minds, but modifications can always be made. If it’s James Gunn pulling the strings, then we owe it to him to see what he has to offer. He’s good with talking animals and, you know, talking trees. But as for my theory, it turns out the hostile gorilla was just an ordinary gorilla under the control of a Butterfly. I think what killed my theory is when the animal was killed by John Economos with a chainsaw. That was a bit disappointing, but the revelation from that moment was that the Butterflies had the ability to control the minds of all species. This makes for a very scary alien invasion, but it’s probably nothing Peacemaker and his arsenal of weapons and multi-functional helmets can’t fix. Still, I’m pretty bummed Gorilla Grodd wasn’t the mastermind behind this whole mysterious invasion.
But even if the ordinary gorilla, who was actually given the name Charlie, was simply under alien control, does that mean Gorilla Grodd can’t already exist in the DC Cinematic Universe? The very sight of a talking gorilla is a very big and very bright easter egg for the debut of Gorilla Grodd. Heck, maybe the Butterflies are responsible for triggering the telepathic powers and his ability to talk. I think that’s something James Gunn would come up with. But how awesome would it be if he made a Flash enemy the true culprit of the Butterfly invasion? Yes, this animal is a recurring enemy of the Flash, but you know what? Starro is one of the original villains of the Justice League and James Gunn had the alien fight the Suicide Squad. I would very much welcome a surprise like this, but I’m really stretching this appearance of Charlie the gorilla. If we’ve already seen one talking animal, then we’re likely going to see another one. And for the record, I do mean more talking animals. There’s no way the DCEU would just limit their roster with just a small handful of bizarre characters. Gorilla Grodd is on that list. I just have to point out that he’s a talking gorilla with the ability to control minds. In his early appearances, he just looked like a regular gorilla, but in his more recent storylines, he’s almost always seen wearing armor. Just go play Injustice 2 and you’ll get the best image of what he looks like.
If you’ve seen the look, then I ask, how can you not have that in the DCEU? He just looks so freaking cool and animalistic, not to mention that he’s often seen as the ruler of Gorilla City. Yes, you read that right. In the world of DC Comics, there is a city of super intelligent gorillas. Its most notorious criminal is the megalomaniacal Gorilla Grodd. Oh, but hold on, he’s not the only super ape in the DC universe. There’s a few more notable ones that could still appear in the DCEU, but the funny thing is, Peacemaker actually did mention that he fought a super gorilla before. This super gorilla he’s referring to could be Gorilla Grodd. However, it would be cool if he encountered other villainous apes similar to Grodd. The most popular choice would have to be the Ultra-Humanite. If you’ve seen the Justice League cartoon from the early 2000s, then you’ll know the name. His appearance is even more likely to stick with you. Just imagine an albino gorilla with an oversized brain taking on Superman. Now that’s classic old-school DC. It’s also something James Gunn could have a lot of fun with and I can imagine the amount of jokes Peacemaker would make if he met him.
So that’s two super gorillas Peacemaker possibly encountered, but are there more. There sure are. Now imagine a regular gorilla like Gorilla Grodd, but one that speaks French. If you’re a DC nut, you’ll know Monsieur Mallah, who has appeared in the Doom Patrol series. His partner from the comics, known only as the Brain, was one of the main antagonists from Doom Patrol, but in the comics, they also have a romantic relationship. That is, if you could call it that, but weird things happen in DC. What’s even more ironic is that before the New 52 happened, Gorilla Grodd used the canister body of the Brain to beat Monsieur Mallah to death. It was a brutal, bloody mess and it’s something I wouldn’t be surprised to see in the Peacemaker series. If the other two super gorillas weren’t fighting Peacemaker before, then who else could it be? Heck, maybe even Solovar was the one who fought him. It could be any of them, but after seeing Peacemaker duke it out with Charlie, I do think one of them is bound to show up soon.
I personally think Gorilla Grodd is still on the way for a DCEU debut. Even if he doesn’t appear in Peacemaker, he can still fight his biggest enemy, the Flash. Either way, I do think it’s time to bring this animalistic villain into the fray. He’s a character James Gunn can work with and honestly, he can work with the other super gorillas as well. I just can’t wait for more Peacemaker so I can see who the main villain really is. But come on, a talking gorilla with telepathy would be cool.