30 Of The Funniest Tinder Profiles (Yes, They’re Real)

by

There are plenty of fish in the sea, so how do you stand out in the vast dating ocean that is Tinder? – with a killer profile. This list of flashy and hilarious profiles from people on the popular dating app proves that sometimes you have to take a risk to get that right swipe.

While some of these bold daters chose to go with a witty and subtle bio, others went the extra mile with photo editing effects. No matter the strategy, these lonely hearts looking for love, weren’t afraid to wear their hearts on their sleeves. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, let these profiles remind you that the quickest way to someone’s heart is through their funny bone! Scroll down to see some truly creative profiles and don’t forget to upvote your favs!

#1 Genies Swipe Left

He wished for a genie to help him with his tinder photo – wish granted

Image source: Obscerno

#2 Kiana From Tinder Provides Some Useful Advice For All You Guys

Even Rose’s nudes didn’t stay buried with the Titanic – no one is safe

Image source: imjustadudeguy

#3 Almost Perfect

Hands down the best tinder profile picture

Image source: blacksupergeek

#4 She Beat Me To It

We all know someone who with that hard to pronounce name – this girl came up with a technique

Image source: Deanos97

#5 Ope

This guy is rolling with life punches – find the silver linings in life with humor

Image source: RickkyBobby

#6 Pros And Cons

Sometimes the Pros outweigh the Cons – you decide

Image source: JiuJero

#7 Had To Superlike For Her Effort

Check out this girl’s Yelp ratings – how many more recommendations do you need

Image source: bukeyolacan

#8 Still Asian. Oh

Ricky you might have misunderstood the instructions

Image source: ratchettinderbios

#9 I’d Swipe Right Just To Hear Awesome Stories Of The “Good ‘Ol Days”

“My granddaughter has a tinder and says it’s great to meet people”

Image source: generalbitchass

#10 I’ve Officially Seen It All On Tinder

“I’m looking for a boyfriend for my grandma” – grandchild of the year.

Image source: Atownsfinest610

#11 Ummm, Ok

Love can be dangerous – play it safe or take a chance at getting stabbed?

Image source: dantefischer

#12 The Most Wholesome Bio. We’re All Gonna Make It

Not everyone is everyone’s type – but this girl is still rooting for love

Image source: Ipresi

#13 Make Them Work

If you don’t get it then keep swiping

Image source: Spaappel

#14 Someone Please Date Him

Just come Jelly looking for his Peanut Butter – preferably not related to him

Image source: Lilac0996

#15 Sad But Clever

Are you this guy’s perfect match?

Image source: indiandatingfails

#16 Get It David, It’s Never Happening

“F*ck off David it’s never happening”

Image source: ZantaBaby

#17 Me Showing Up To Our Date

Kevin on the Office spilling chili 2.0

Image source: ronlechler

#18 Was Passing Through A Town And Come Across This Gem. Humor Level 100

I mean who can compete with Danny Devito?

Image source: PopcornFanatic

#19 I’ve Got To Hand It To Him, That’s A Good Profile

Move over Edward Scissorhands you’ve got competition

Image source: whyhelloyellow

#20 Humans Being Bros

There is nothing girl’s love more than a Good Samaritan

Image source: yourmumgay69

#21 What A Rollercoaster Of A Bio

With this girl you’re promised a Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas date

Image source: ElCap1tan2

#22 Pretty Spot On

Just a girl and her best friend. This intense dog can’t wait to meet their match

Image source: 68w92

#23 Practicing Gratitude

Grateful for her unique name just the way it is

Image source: Coffspring

#24 I’m Hooked Even If It Isn’t With Her

This adrenaline junkie is looking for a James Bond

Image source: disappointing-oof

#25 Those Are Some Pretty Huge Achievements

Who can resist such notable accomplishments? always lay out your achievements

Image source: ratchettinderbios

#26 Not A Stand Up Guy But Still A Funny One Indeed

Comedy is definitely not his handicap

Image source: tinderverse

#27 Alexa Will You… Never Mind

This Alexa doesn’t take orders sorry

Image source: kiver16

#28 I Haven’t Seen This One Before

This guys promises to get the ladies wet – just not in they way they want him to

Image source: HumanPolentapede

#29 Whoa Slow Down A Bit

The whole family is ready to meet you – all you have to do is swipe

Image source: datinginshitsville

#30 Can Relate

She’s just an old soul who likes to jam out

Image source: xx253xx

