Hey Pandas, What Are The Worst Stereotypes About The LGBTQ+ Community? (Closed)

What things do you always see, or never see, about the LGBTQ+ that is wrong or hurtful that should stop? Happy Pride Month!
#1
I know it’s usually as a joke, but People thinking that me being panromantic means i’m romantically attracted to pans.
#2
The one about people making it our entire identity. Sure, some people do, but people do that with literally anything, from being boy-obsessed to loving horses to needing everything to be orange.
#3
that ace people are robots. damn i’d love to be a robot though
#4
This is one that my mom actually said when I came out to her. That pansexuals are sluts and/or they’re only using the label as an excuse to sleep around. Also that pansexuals or panromatics are attracted to pans (or bread if you speak spanish), although no one’s ever actually said that one to me.
#5
That gay people are obnoxious about their sexuality. That is the stupidest thing I have ever heard in my life! And that trans people aren’t valid, they are valid, and they don’t need this kind of hate!
#6
People saying that we shove our ideas down people’s throats. But it’s not like every single gay person comes together and conspires on how to represent ourselves. The actions of some people doesn’t reflect everyone
#7
I think a very strong stereotype for my bi friends is that we are confused about our sexuality. We are not confused. People will say that we are the middle step when someone can’t “decide” whether we are gay or straight. Bisexuality isn’t a pit stop, it’s its own thing.
#8
I think the sterotypes within the community can be harmful as well, because if you don’t fit the stereotypes, it can feel alienating.
For example,
Non-Binary people changing their names, typically to nouns. I am agender, and I like my birth name, and want to keep it. It’s used typically as a female name currently, but it is gender-neutral, and there’s even a fairly well-known male composer with the same name as me.
Or, even kinda simple, dumb things, like lesbians wearing flannel, or bi people listening to Sweater Weather.
It’s not something that’s really talked about, and stereotypes from within the community can be as hurtful as ones outside of it.
#9
That we hot on everyone we see. I’ve got a few people thinking that I’m looking them up and down in swimming and it’s really getting me down :(
