New Twist In Coldplay KissCam Scandal: HR Exec’s Hubby Was In The Same Concert With His Own Date

by

The Coldplay KissCam scandal that shook two families and ended two high-profile careers has become a controversy that just keeps on giving. 

As it turns out, Kristin Cabot, the HR executive caught hugging former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron during the viral concert moment, was not the only spouse under the spotlight that night. 

Her husband, Andrew Cabot, was also at the very same show with a date of his own, who has since become his girlfriend.

Both Kristin and Andrew had already separated before the concert

Image credits: The Royal Spotlight

Andrew, CEO of Privateer Rum, revealed to People that he and Kristin had “privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert.” 

“Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening,” a spokesperson explained.

Image credits: Maud Cabot / Facebook

A source also told The Times of London that “Kristin was in the box with people from work, though it wasn’t a company box, and Andrew was actually there too with a date, with a woman who is now his girlfriend.”

The insider emphasized that the split between Kristin and Andrew was not bitter at all, according to the Daily Mail.

Image credits: Astronomer

“They had been separated and living apart for several weeks. It was amicable… (Kristin) has felt like she can’t speak out as people in the middle of a divorce can’t say anything public,” the source said.

Andrew later admitted he was “blindsided” by media attention when reporters turned up at the $2.2 million home he once shared with Kristin and their children in Rye, New Hampshire.

Image credits: instaagraace

Despite the public speculation, he was quick to clarify that his separation from Kristin was already in progress when the controversy exploded.

Netizens, however, were not as quick to believe Andrew’s side of the story.

Image credits: instaagraace

“Sounds more like she dumped him, but he is trying to save face by saying he dumped her first. Just like junior high school. Some people never grow up,” one commenter stated. 

“They keep trying to spin this. So now she wasn’t really cheating on her husband, just a homewrecker,” wrote another.

The viral Coldplay KissCam moment spiraled into a full-blown scandal

The controversy began when a KissCam during Coldplay’s concert zoomed in on Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron in the arena crowd. 

Upon realizing that they were on camera, Kristin quickly ducked, and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin commented, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

Byron, realizing he was on the big screen, seemed to mutter: “F**king hell, it’s me.” The clip spread rapidly online, fueling rumors that the two were romantically involved.

A source close to Kristin pushed back on that idea. “It was not that she was caught cheating, it was not some affair.”

Image credits: Sales Force

“She fully acknowledges (that the hug) was inappropriate, but that was the only inappropriate thing she did,” the source stated, noting that Kristin and Andy share nothing more than “a great friendship.”

Similar to Andrew’s comments, the claims that Kristin and Andy just have a “great friendship” did not sit well with netizens.

Image credits: Meg Kerrigan / Facebook

“‘According to the source, Cabot and Byron share nothing more than ‘a great friendship.’ Uh-huh. Pull my center leg, and it plays Jingle Bells,” one commenter stated.

“Friendship? No way in hell I would let my partner hold a co-worker this way!” wrote another.

The controversy’s fallout affected both families and Astronomer itself

Image credits: Annie Hawkins

The fallout of the controversy was notable and quick. Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, reportedly moved out of their family home days after the concert and returned her wedding ring. 

She soon removed his surname from her Facebook profile before deleting her account altogether.

Image credits: The Royal Spotlight

Astronomer, the company where both executives worked, quickly went into damage control. 

Both Cabot and Byron were placed on leave, and soon, both ended up resigning. The firm issued a statement. 

“While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.”

Netizens shared their thoughts on the new developments in the Coldplay KissCam scandal on social media

