I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

Hi, my name is Dada and I’m an artist who loves to draw all sorts of subjects using all kinds of different mediums. I usually combine different characters into one, draw characters composed of good versus evil, or simply draw different versions of the same character as one.
These illustrations are done with color pencils. Hope you like them!
More info: Instagram | artbydada.com
#1 Simba & Scar
#2 Mulan
#3 Cheshire Cat
#4 Snow White & The Evil Queen
#5 Lady And The Tramp
#6 Baby Tom & Jerry
#7 Hopps & Wild
#8 Woody & Buzz
#9 Te Fiti &te Ka
#10 Beauty & The Beast
#11 Garfield & Odie
#12 Batman & Joker
#13 Jack & Sally
#14 Shaggy & Scooby-Do
#15 Rapunzel & Mother Gothel
#16 Mowgli & Bagheera
#17 Duchess & Thomas O’malley
#18 Aladdin & Jafar
#19 Voldemort & Nagini
#20 Ariel & Ursula
#21 Fox And The Hound
#22 Jasmine & Rajah
#23 Hercules & Hades
#24 Aladdin & Abu
#25 Merida & Mama Bear
#26 Aurora & Maleficent
#27 Wolverine
#28 Ariel & Vanessa
#29 Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn
#30 Simba & Scar
#31 Maleficent
#32 Sailor Moon & Black Lady
#33 Ravenpuff
#34 Harry Potter & Hedwig
#35 Miguel Rivera
#36 Alice & The Red Queen
#37 Wall-E & Eve
#38 Tarzan & Kerchak
#39 Spidy & Venom
#40 Robin Hood & Lady Marian
#41 Stitch & Angel
#42 Beetlejuice & Lydia
#43 Gaston & The Prince
#44 Bam Bam & Pebbles
#45 Morticia Addams & Gomez Addams
#46 Wonder Woman & Medusa
#47 Hermione & Crookshanks
#48 Nala & Simba
#49 Mulan & Shan Yu
#50 Aang & Zuko
