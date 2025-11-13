I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

by

Hi, my name is Dada and I’m an artist who loves to draw all sorts of subjects using all kinds of different mediums. I usually combine different characters into one, draw characters composed of good versus evil, or simply draw different versions of the same character as one.

These illustrations are done with color pencils. Hope you like them!

More info: Instagram | artbydada.com

#1 Simba & Scar

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#2 Mulan

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#3 Cheshire Cat

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#4 Snow White & The Evil Queen

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#5 Lady And The Tramp

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#6 Baby Tom & Jerry

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#7 Hopps & Wild

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#8 Woody & Buzz

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#9 Te Fiti &te Ka

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#10 Beauty & The Beast

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#11 Garfield & Odie

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#12 Batman & Joker

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#13 Jack & Sally

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#14 Shaggy & Scooby-Do

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#15 Rapunzel & Mother Gothel

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#16 Mowgli & Bagheera

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#17 Duchess & Thomas O’malley

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#18 Aladdin & Jafar

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#19 Voldemort & Nagini

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#20 Ariel & Ursula

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#21 Fox And The Hound

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#22 Jasmine & Rajah

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#23 Hercules & Hades

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#24 Aladdin & Abu

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#25 Merida & Mama Bear

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#26 Aurora & Maleficent

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#27 Wolverine

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#28 Ariel & Vanessa

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#29 Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#30 Simba & Scar

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#31 Maleficent

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#32 Sailor Moon & Black Lady

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#33 Ravenpuff

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#34 Harry Potter & Hedwig

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#35 Miguel Rivera

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#36 Alice & The Red Queen

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#37 Wall-E & Eve

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#38 Tarzan & Kerchak

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#39 Spidy & Venom

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#40 Robin Hood & Lady Marian

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#41 Stitch & Angel

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#42 Beetlejuice & Lydia

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#43 Gaston & The Prince

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#44 Bam Bam & Pebbles

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#45 Morticia Addams & Gomez Addams

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#46 Wonder Woman & Medusa

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#47 Hermione & Crookshanks

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#48 Nala & Simba

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#49 Mulan & Shan Yu

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

#50 Aang & Zuko

I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends
Arrowverse Clues? CW Superhero Stars Tweet Return to Production Photos
3 min read
Jul, 6, 2017
5 Instances Where Star Wars Caused Crimes In Real Life
3 min read
Jul, 10, 2017
16 Houses You Can Actually Buy Straight From Amazon
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Is The Show Counting On Scripted?
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about No Demo Reno
3 min read
Jul, 4, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dakota Lotus
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.