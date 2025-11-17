Paris Hilton Breaks Silence After Controversial Pic With Ghislaine Maxwell Reignites Epstein Rumors

Paris Hilton has spoken out about long-circulating claims that Ghislaine Maxwell attempted to recruit her for Jeffrey Epstein when she was only nineteen years old.
The allegations resurfaced after multiple witnesses said Maxwell believed the teenage Hilton would be “perfect for him”, describing a moment at a New York party where Maxwell allegedly stopped mid-conversation the instant she noticed her.
For Hilton, now 44 and a mother of two, the renewed attention has dragged her name back into a scandal that threatens to disrupt her life.
The resurfaced claims come as President Trump has urged Republicans to vote for the release of the Epstein Files, reversing his previous stance and setting off a political clash inside his own party.
Paris Hilton broke her silence after claims started circulating connecting her to Epstein’s trafficking operation
The allegations that Maxwell targeted Hilton originated from former Maxwell acquaintance Christopher Mason.
He said Maxwell reacted instantly when she saw Hilton at a party around the year 2000, a time when Hilton was beginning her modeling career at Donald Trump’s T Management.
Mason described the moment on the docuseries Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, recalling that Maxwell froze when she saw Hilton and said: “Oh my god, she would be perfect for Jeffrey. Can you introduce us?”
The claims were supported by a photo shown in the documentary that captured Hilton standing between Trump and Maxwell at the Anand Jon Fashion Show in New York on September 18, 2000.
Trump stood on her right. Maxwell stood on her left, smiling in sunglasses. Hilton was nineteen.
Mason said people were long confused by Maxwell’s connection to Epstein, explaining: “The rumors were Ghislaine was scouring New York finding younger girls to go on dates with Jeffrey. At the time it seemed a bit naughty.”
Maxwell would later be convicted as Epstein’s “chief recruiter”, a role that placed her at the center of his trafficking operation.
Despite the explicit claims about Maxwell’s intentions, Hilton has been clear that she remembers none of it.
“I don’t remember ever meeting her,” she said in an interview with Sunday Times.
The renewed focus on Hilton coincides with escalating political conflict surrounding the release of the Epstein Files
In a move that stunned both detractors and supporters, Trump abruptly shifted from opposing the release of the Epstein Files to openly urging House Republicans to vote for it.
But even as he changed course on transparency, he continued to label the scandal itself a hoax.
“House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics,” the president wrote.
The files contain years of Justice Department material, including transcripts of victim interviews and items seized from Epstein’s properties. More than 20,000 pages of additional documents were released this week.
The emails include repeated references to Trump.
In a 2011 message to Maxwell, Epstein wrote, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump. [VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned.” Maxwell responded, “I have been thinking about that…”
The redacted name was later identified as Virginia, referring to Virginia Giuffre.
In a 2019 email, Epstein wrote, “Trump knew of it. and came to my house many times during that period. He never got a massage.”
Another exchange from 2018 showed Epstein calling Trump “dirty” and boasting that he was the “one able to take him down.”
Trump has repeatedly said he cut ties with Epstein in 2004.
The fight over the Epstein Files has triggered a public breakdown between Donald Trump and one of his most loyal allies
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has positioned herself at the front of the push to release every document, while Trump spent months dismissing the files as a partisan hoax.
Their disagreement escalated when Trump lashed out at her online, calling her a ranting lunatic and, as is customary for the president, giving her a nickname: “Marjorie Traitor Greene.”
Greene said the president’s attack unleashed a wave of threats.
“Those are the types of words that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger,” she said. She added that being labeled a traitor hurt her deeply.
Trump repeated the insult to reporters. Greene maintains she is being punished simply for pushing full transparency. Trump, on the other hand, argues that Democrats are weaponizing the controversy and framing him dishonestly.
Their feud now sits in the background of Hilton’s comments. As Washington fights over the release of documents that implicate powerful figures across decades, Hilton is trying to draw a clear line between herself and a scandal she says she never knowingly crossed into.
“I’m such a good clickbait name,” Hilton added.
