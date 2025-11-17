Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Tips For Coming Out As Trans? (Closed)

I know no-one will probably see this but if you do I need tips.
#1
if you’re uncomfortable telling them directly, simply correct the person if they “deadgender” you. If they make mistakes at first, don’t fret! They spent their whole lives calling you a certain way, so it’ll take some adjustments! The important thing to do is to keep working on it together. If they’re misgendering you on purpose then just ignore the person until they get it right (E.G:
Friend: Hey [Deadname]! You: *silence*. Friend: Sorry! Hey, Twilight! You: Hey!)
#2
I assume you mean to your family. If so, start by actively supporting pride to make sure people around you aren’t super transphobic, then tell them about (or make up) a trans friend. After that, just go up to them and be like ‘hey parents I’d like it if you refer to me as (name) and pronouns thanks’. If it’s just your friends, you can go straight to the last step. With your parents, make sure to keep yourself safe and avoid coming out if they’re transphobic or aggressive. Good luck!
#3
i wrote them a letter! It was just “hey, i’m trans. my name is Dmitry and my pronouns are he/him.” def do this if you are too scared to do it in person :) also i support and love you no matter how your coming-out goes. good luck my friend
