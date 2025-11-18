“I Want To Match”: Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Paris Olympic Gymnast’s Viral Tinder Profile

Olympic gymnast Flávia Saraiva from Brazil went viral after her Tinder profile was leaked. According to screenshots, the 24-year-old was looking for “nothing serious, but it depends.” The romantic revelations come just weeks after Flávia helped her nation finish third in the women’s artistic team all-around event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
The athlete caused a stir on social media after her online dating profile was exposed on social media on Tuesday (August 27). In a screenshot shared on X (formerly Twitter), an image of the Olympian’s Tinder profile went viral. In the image, Flávia described her intention to date, B News reported on Tuesday.
According to the Brazilian outlet, the bronze medalist’s Tinder profile was verified by her press officer. The leaked screenshot sparked excited reactions, as an X user commented: “I will have to increase the distance radius.”
“I really want to match with her,” a person penned.
A netizen added: “There will be so many people downloading Tinder! LOL.”
A separate individual chimed in: “Gosh I’m going to have to pay for the Plus to see if I can match.”
Writing in Portuguese, Flávia at first pointed out what must surely be her unique attributes, noting she was “an artistic gymnastics athlete, Olympic and world medalist,” The Sun reported on Wednesday (August 28).
She reportedly opted to add “tanned” and a “good person” in her description.
Flávia famously competed with a black eye in the Olympic individual all-around final days. The athlete performed with a bandaged eyebrow.
She had suffered a fall on the uneven bars during warmups for the team final, which left her with a black eye and a bleeding face.
Despite the injury, the Rio de Janeiro native performed in all four events during the team competition, achieving a solid score of 13.666 on the uneven bars just minutes after she fell, the second-highest score for Brazil on bars, Forbes reported on August 1.
Flávia helped lead Brazil to its first-ever team medal in women’s gymnastics at the Olympics. The team claimed the bronze medal behind the United States, which won gold, with 171.296 points, and Italy, which won silver, with 165.494 points, as per Forbes.
While the summer Olympic Games have ended, sports fans can continue to enjoy international multi-sport events with the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, which kicked off on Tuesday and will run until September 8.
