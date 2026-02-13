51 Times Premature Celebrators Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

Nothing is over until it is truly over. Ask any sports fan and chances are, they will instantly recall a time their favorite team turned things around when it seemed impossible.

However, they probably also remember moments of painful regret after the same athletes lost what was supposed to be a sure win.

The subreddit r/PrematureCelebration is full of examples that prove one simple rule: keep going until the final whistle. It applies to other areas of life as well!

#1

Image source: Prematurecelebration

#2 Microsoft Employees Holding A Funeral For The iPhone Following The “Success” Of Their Windows Phone

Image source: Prematurecelebration

#3

Image source: Prematurecelebration

#4

Image source: Prematurecelebration

#5

Image source: Prematurecelebration

#6 Statements Don’t Change Facts – Debate Or Not

Image source: MrFenric

#7

Image source: Prematurecelebration

#8 Prematurely Celebrating A Legend’s Anniversary Of Passing

Image source: hamiltonscale

#9 Ye

Image source: tanzmeister

#10

Image source: Prematurecelebration

#11

Image source: Prematurecelebration

#12

Image source: Prematurecelebration

#13

Image source: Prematurecelebration

#14

Image source: Prematurecelebration

#15

Image source: Prematurecelebration

#16 Well

Image source: Defiant_Guitar5321

#17 So Much For Sweden’s First Female Prime Minister

Image source: _Skum

#18 Farewell With Covid19 In Czech Republic On July 30th. One Of The Country With The Most Cases Per 1m Nowadays

Image source: DjangoCzech

#19

Image source: Prematurecelebration

#20

Image source: Prematurecelebration

#21

Image source: Prematurecelebration

#22

Image source: Prematurecelebration

#23

Image source: Prematurecelebration

#24

Image source: Prematurecelebration

#25 People Magazine Prematurely Celebrates Betty White’s 100th Birthday

Image source: echopath

#26 9 Years Ago Today

Image source: ahamel13

#27 Tattoo Soon

Image source: Hsduncan

#28 Celebrating A Premature Celebration Is An Other Premature Celebration

Image source: hobbaabeg

#29 Not Today

Image source: Rune_FB

#30 We Are Going To Win …. Never Mind, Youngsters

Image source: creatingastorm

#31 Perhaps Declaring Victory With Only 30% Of The Votes Counted Isn’t Such A Great Idea

Image source: urturino

#32 No More Delays! Ok Maybe One More

Image source: ReclaiminRhodesia

#33 Ray Chung Spent The Most In The Wellington Mayoral Campaign And Was So Confident Initially He Pre-Ordered A $90,000 Rolex Watch

Image source: Mountain_Tui_Reload

#34 Premature By Many Years

Image source: phyguypsi

#35 British Humour, Even In France Mid-Ww1

Image source: BaseballParking9182

#36 Commitment

Image source: potatonator

#37 Close But No Cigar

Image source: SoupRobber

#38 A Premature Celebration

Image source: strong_survival

#39 The Newspapers Were Hoping

Image source: iamatworkiswear

#40 Oh

Image source: gottschegobble

#41 Greatest Tweet Of All Time

Image source: Nicksharma93

#42 So Close

Image source: reddit.com

#43 You Don’t Let Tom Brady Have The Ball Back With Time On The Clock

Image source: Shark05bait

#44 Saw This One Coming

Image source: the_endoftheworld2

#45 Rudy Giuliani’s Tweet Bragging About Evading Service Of His Arizona Indictment. He Was Served 30 Minutes Later

Image source: Lingering_Dorkness

#46 Hallelujah

Image source: kabirakhtar

#47 He Deleted The Tweet

Image source: Jesuscan23

#48 Friends Instagram Story As A Ravens Fan

Image source: King_of_Modesty

#49 Cue Reggie Miller Choke

Image source: PeriodStix

#50 This Whole Operation Is Noting But Premature Celebration

Image source: Potatochak

#51 Don’t Let This Be For Nothing! Celtics In 7 Baybee

Image source: JiggzSawPanda

