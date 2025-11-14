I Capture The Art Of Slow-Life Full Of Deep And Emotional Connections You Miss When You Live In A Hurry

I’m a 26-year-old pianist and photographer from Belgrade. I have been doing photography for 7 years, trying to slow down the pace of my life with my camera. I believe in a more balanced, meaningful, and life-affirming way of living since I’ve developed several anxiety issues through the years of living in an urban and stressful environment.

My photography shows both the isolated, loving and philosophical side of life, as well as a deep connection with my inner-self, those around me, and the world.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

