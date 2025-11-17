“A Few Sizes Too Big”: 50 Animals That Were Gifted With Enormous Ears

by

Nature is full of surprises, and its inhabitants are adjusted to avoid any potential dangers that are coming their way. The shape of a bird’s beak and the color of a mammal’s fur are examples of various adaptations that help animals survive.

Oversized ears also play a crucial role in dodging predators, regulating temperature, and finding others of their kind. Not to mention their charm as accessories!

Today, we’re all ears as our Bored Panda team has gathered the cutest pictures of animals that are sporting sound receivers a few sizes too big. Warning: Some of these ear-to-body ratios might leave you overwhelmed with sweetness.

#1 Long Boy

Image source: belugawilin

#2 People Keep Saying He Will Grow Into Them

Image source: tree_dweller

#3 Harlow And Her Subwoofers

Image source: harlowandsage

#4 Let’s Meet Lovely Jane

Image source: kansascityzoo

#5 My Friends 3-Month-Old Big Ears Rabbit

Image source: monkeyboysam

#6 I Can’t Believe Teddy Turns 7 Today. Happy Honking Birthday To My Long Boy

Image source: hobbikats

#7 Long-Eared Bat

Image source: remotectrl

#8 His Ears Are Part Of The Tiny Tent

Image source: DjinnTheFennecFox

#9 My New Kitten Has The Biggest Ears

Image source: coral225

#10 This Is Ralphie. His Ears Are Already Pretty Big, But He Can Make Them Bigger If You Want. 12/10 Very Cool Ralphie

Image source: weratedogs

#11 Our Little Troublemaker

Image source: galimatis

#12 We Always Thought He Would Grow Into His Ears

Image source: oldtupperWare

#13 Tiny Temmie Is Ready For Take Off

Image source: Mapleybacon

#14 Ears A Plenty

Image source: hdofu

#15 My Little Boy Turns 9 Months Old Today And I Love Him More Every Second That Goes By

Image source: hobbikats

#16 Nosey Cow Undoubtedly Stole The Show At The County Fairgrounds. Not Everyone’s Into Cows, But She Was A Beauty With The Softest Ears

Image source: IvoryHeket

#17 Ears Out

Image source: rockingchairranchcattle

#18 She’s All Ears

Image source: beastman99

#19 When Do You Think Her Ears Will Stop Growing?

Image source: smolprincess928

#20 I Met A Puppy With The Biggest Ears

Image source: 2la_fae

#21 According To Our Vet, Our Puppy’s Ears Are “Abnormally Large”

Image source: Occams_Plunger

#22 Yesterday Evening I Was Blessed With My First Ever Brown Long-Eared Rescue Bat

Image source: horrescoblue

#23 My Rex With His Big Ears

Image source: bostonggal

#24 Nala And Her Ears

Image source: Ch8s3

#25 Fox’s Ears

Image source: mishkafennecfox

#26 Our New Continental Giant, Say Hello To Norman And His Ears

Image source: laurabyes

#27 Face In The Crowd

Image source: bexdragonfly

#28 Everyone Said, “You’re Gonna Grow Into Those Ears.” But I’m So Glad I Didn’t. Mom Says They Give Me Character

Image source: Dry_Scallion_4345

#29 It’s Still Summer For Me As Long As I Can Relax On The Balcony

Image source: cats_katukai

#30 Tell Me How Much You Love Me. I’m All Ears

Image source: rockingchairranchcattle

#31 Meatloaf’s Ears Officially Stood Up This Morning And They Are Just So Big

Image source: melliemofo

#32 Do Derpy Ears Count?

Image source: CurlyCbus

#33 Hi, I Am Sirus

Image source: servaldays

#34 A Bat-Eared Fox I Got To Meet And Greet

Image source: CranesMistressOfFear

#35 Ears Up And Smile, Done

Image source: trafalgar_fennec.in.bangkok

#36 All Business. My Guy A Few Weeks After His Ears Stood Up

Image source: WEAREALLFELONS

#37 Move Along, Buddy, I Said No Pictures Today

Image source: meowrientals

#38 On A Bright, Clear Morning At Alamo Lake, A Jackrabbit Cleans It’s Big Ears

Image source: backpackerjack

#39 Doris The Model

Image source: papillon_motylepoludnia

#40 Little Loki And His Ears

Image source: _kristenkerr

#41 My Angels

Image source: hobbikats

#42 A Perfect End To The Holidays. 2 Healthy Happy Heifers

Image source: anvilcreek

#43 Some Bilbies Will Sit Quietly While You Do A Health Check, And Others Will Pose For The Camera.

Image source: savethebilbyfund

#44 My Mom Just Took This Picture Of A Donkey With Bunny Ears. She Said This Guy Was Really Shy, But One Of The Cutest Of Them All

Image source: xBence23

#45 The Serval. They Have The Largest Ears Proportionally To Their Body Size Of All The Cat Species. These Cats Are Absolutely Magnificent And Have Such Remarkable Features

Image source: _kristenkerr

#46 Maybe She’s Born With It, Maybe It’s Maybelline

Image source: doubledonkeyranch

#47 Aardvark At The Zoo

Image source: hinrichs.jens

#48 Hi Friends

Image source: binkiebunss

#49 Snow Face

Image source: cute_red_foxe

#50 All Ears

Image source: kaedist

