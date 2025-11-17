“A Few Sizes Too Big”: 50 Animals That Were Gifted With Enormous Ears

Nature is full of surprises, and its inhabitants are adjusted to avoid any potential dangers that are coming their way. The shape of a bird’s beak and the color of a mammal’s fur are examples of various adaptations that help animals survive.
Oversized ears also play a crucial role in dodging predators, regulating temperature, and finding others of their kind. Not to mention their charm as accessories!
Today, we’re all ears as our Bored Panda team has gathered the cutest pictures of animals that are sporting sound receivers a few sizes too big. Warning: Some of these ear-to-body ratios might leave you overwhelmed with sweetness.
#1 Long Boy
Image source: belugawilin
#2 People Keep Saying He Will Grow Into Them
Image source: tree_dweller
#3 Harlow And Her Subwoofers
Image source: harlowandsage
#4 Let’s Meet Lovely Jane
Image source: kansascityzoo
#5 My Friends 3-Month-Old Big Ears Rabbit
Image source: monkeyboysam
#6 I Can’t Believe Teddy Turns 7 Today. Happy Honking Birthday To My Long Boy
Image source: hobbikats
#7 Long-Eared Bat
Image source: remotectrl
#8 His Ears Are Part Of The Tiny Tent
Image source: DjinnTheFennecFox
#9 My New Kitten Has The Biggest Ears
Image source: coral225
#10 This Is Ralphie. His Ears Are Already Pretty Big, But He Can Make Them Bigger If You Want. 12/10 Very Cool Ralphie
Image source: weratedogs
#11 Our Little Troublemaker
Image source: galimatis
#12 We Always Thought He Would Grow Into His Ears
Image source: oldtupperWare
#13 Tiny Temmie Is Ready For Take Off
Image source: Mapleybacon
#14 Ears A Plenty
Image source: hdofu
#15 My Little Boy Turns 9 Months Old Today And I Love Him More Every Second That Goes By
Image source: hobbikats
#16 Nosey Cow Undoubtedly Stole The Show At The County Fairgrounds. Not Everyone’s Into Cows, But She Was A Beauty With The Softest Ears
Image source: IvoryHeket
#17 Ears Out
Image source: rockingchairranchcattle
#18 She’s All Ears
Image source: beastman99
#19 When Do You Think Her Ears Will Stop Growing?
Image source: smolprincess928
#20 I Met A Puppy With The Biggest Ears
Image source: 2la_fae
#21 According To Our Vet, Our Puppy’s Ears Are “Abnormally Large”
Image source: Occams_Plunger
#22 Yesterday Evening I Was Blessed With My First Ever Brown Long-Eared Rescue Bat
Image source: horrescoblue
#23 My Rex With His Big Ears
Image source: bostonggal
#24 Nala And Her Ears
Image source: Ch8s3
#25 Fox’s Ears
Image source: mishkafennecfox
#26 Our New Continental Giant, Say Hello To Norman And His Ears
Image source: laurabyes
#27 Face In The Crowd
Image source: bexdragonfly
#28 Everyone Said, “You’re Gonna Grow Into Those Ears.” But I’m So Glad I Didn’t. Mom Says They Give Me Character
Image source: Dry_Scallion_4345
#29 It’s Still Summer For Me As Long As I Can Relax On The Balcony
Image source: cats_katukai
#30 Tell Me How Much You Love Me. I’m All Ears
Image source: rockingchairranchcattle
#31 Meatloaf’s Ears Officially Stood Up This Morning And They Are Just So Big
Image source: melliemofo
#32 Do Derpy Ears Count?
Image source: CurlyCbus
#33 Hi, I Am Sirus
Image source: servaldays
#34 A Bat-Eared Fox I Got To Meet And Greet
Image source: CranesMistressOfFear
#35 Ears Up And Smile, Done
Image source: trafalgar_fennec.in.bangkok
#36 All Business. My Guy A Few Weeks After His Ears Stood Up
Image source: WEAREALLFELONS
#37 Move Along, Buddy, I Said No Pictures Today
Image source: meowrientals
#38 On A Bright, Clear Morning At Alamo Lake, A Jackrabbit Cleans It’s Big Ears
Image source: backpackerjack
#39 Doris The Model
Image source: papillon_motylepoludnia
#40 Little Loki And His Ears
Image source: _kristenkerr
#41 My Angels
Image source: hobbikats
#42 A Perfect End To The Holidays. 2 Healthy Happy Heifers
Image source: anvilcreek
#43 Some Bilbies Will Sit Quietly While You Do A Health Check, And Others Will Pose For The Camera.
Image source: savethebilbyfund
#44 My Mom Just Took This Picture Of A Donkey With Bunny Ears. She Said This Guy Was Really Shy, But One Of The Cutest Of Them All
Image source: xBence23
#45 The Serval. They Have The Largest Ears Proportionally To Their Body Size Of All The Cat Species. These Cats Are Absolutely Magnificent And Have Such Remarkable Features
Image source: _kristenkerr
#46 Maybe She’s Born With It, Maybe It’s Maybelline
Image source: doubledonkeyranch
#47 Aardvark At The Zoo
Image source: hinrichs.jens
#48 Hi Friends
Image source: binkiebunss
#49 Snow Face
Image source: cute_red_foxe
#50 All Ears
Image source: kaedist
